Philadelphia, PA

Bills-Patriots kick off week filled with playoff-type games

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to New England looking for their first division win of the season. Week 13 is loaded with several playoff-type matchups, starting with the Bills (8-3) visiting the Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night. Five other games on Sunday also feature winning teams playing against each other.
BUFFALO, NY
Broncos come to Russell Wilson’s defense over latest insult

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos haven’t been able to adequately protect Russell Wilson, who is on pace to get sacked a career-high 56 times this season behind a patchwork offensive line and a bunch of replacements at receiver and running back. Several of his teammates, though,...
DENVER, CO
Rams’ Aaron Donald to miss 1st game of career due to injury

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his NFL career when his Los Angeles Rams host Seattle on Sunday. Donald has a high ankle sprain from the Rams’ loss at Kansas City last...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts’ status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before.
ATLANTA, GA
NFL Playoff Picture: Who to root for in Week 13 if you’re a Washington Commanders fan

Week 13 Washington Commanders rooting guide originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After a 1-4 start to the season, the Washington Commanders (7-5) have reeled off six wins in their past seven contests to take hold of the final playoff spot in the NFC. A dramatic turnaround for a team that looked like they were one drive away from mailing in the season.
SEATTLE, WA
Wednesday’s Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Andy McKay assistant general manager. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Don Mattingly bench coach. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated OL Elijah Wilkinson to return to practice from injured reserve. BALTIMORE RAVENS —...
ARIZONA STATE
Memphis wins 87-68 against North Alabama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 18 points in Memphis’ 87-68 win over North Alabama on Wednesday night. Davis shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tigers (5-2). DeAndre Williams scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field. Keonte Kennedy recorded 11 points and was 5 of 14 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
MEMPHIS, TN

