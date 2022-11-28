Week 13 Washington Commanders rooting guide originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After a 1-4 start to the season, the Washington Commanders (7-5) have reeled off six wins in their past seven contests to take hold of the final playoff spot in the NFC. A dramatic turnaround for a team that looked like they were one drive away from mailing in the season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO