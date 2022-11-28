ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around Town Briefs 11/28/22

 3 days ago

THANKSGIVING MEALS: The Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club conducted its seventh annual Thanksgiving Dinner Drive to put a traditional Thanksgiving meal on the table of local families in need.

This year the club helped 60 families and 348 people overall.

Each June, the Rotary Club partners with PESI to host Taste of the Valley at Phoenix Park. The Thanksgiving Dinner Drive is 100% funded from the proceeds.

“Our club takes a great deal of pride in being able to provide food and supplies for families in need to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal in their home each year,” said Sara Grana, president of the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club.

“With inflation soaring this year and money being tight for many families, we are especially thankful to our Taste of the Valley sponsor PESI and all who attended Taste of the Valley for making this event possible,” she said.

Club members gathered Tuesday night to assemble the meals. The meals were distributed on Tuesday and Wednesday. They included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberries, rolls and pie. The club also includes the turkey bag and pan for cooking.

• • •

BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library is holding its Holiday Book Sale from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Innovation Lab on Level 3 of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.

Shoppers will find gently used books, DVDs and holiday-themed items at reasonable prices.

Proceeds from the Holiday Book Sale support programs and services offered by the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

• • •

JFK ASSASSINATION: David Yorks will present “The Warren Commission Report: Fact or Fiction?” on Thursday as part of the “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.

The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.

Yorks has been fascinated by the presidency of John F. Kennedy for most of his life. He had the opportunity to attend several national conferences on the topic of the Kennedy assassination, and he enjoyed a career that allowed for frequent visits to Dallas, Texas, as often as 16 times per year.

These trips enabled him to meet with witnesses who were present in Dealey Plaza, as well as with physicians who had attempted to save the president’s life at Dallas’ Parkland Hospital.

The presentation will highlight the major discrepancies between the findings of the Warren Commission, which investigated the assassination for 10 months in 1964, and the conclusions of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Select Committee on Assassinations, which investigated for 31 months, ending in 1979.

Although Yorks will not focus on conspiracy theories, he will discuss the challenges facing the Warren Commission, along with the many advantages available to the House Select Committee. He hopes to present the Kennedy assassination in a perspective that will generate interest and lead to additional research by audience members.

Yorks is a lifelong resident of Lake Minnetonka, Minn., and a graduate of the University of Minnesota, with a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in American history.

For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu .

• • •

GRANT RECIPIENTS: The members of the Women’s Giving Circle, a fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, is awarding a record $49,600 in grants to seven local nonprofit organizations.

Each grant recipient helps to fulfill the Women’s Giving Circle’s mission of supporting women and children in the Eau Claire area.

For 2022, Women’s Giving Circle members voted to fund the following:

• Chippewa Valley Free Clinic: “Advancing Women’s Health Services, Year 2.”

• Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center: “Youth Engagement Initiative.”

• Feed My People Food Bank: “Childhood Hunger Program Expansion.”

• Family Resource Center: “Reaching More Families with Triple P Positive Parenting Program.”

• L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library: “Eau Claire Laundromat Libraries — Read, Play and Learn.”

• Literacy Chippewa Valley: “English Language Learners Class with Child Care.”

• Professional Dental Hygiene Express: “Bright Smiles.”

The Women’s Giving Circle began in 2007 when a group of more than 100 founding members each pledged a total of $1,000 over four years. Today, it has more than 250 members.

This year’s grant awards bring the Women’s Giving Circle’s total grant distributions since inception to $451,021.

The 2022 grantees will receive their awards at the Gift of Giving breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at The Florian Gardens.

For more information about the Women’s Giving Circle or the breakfast, visit eccfwi.org, send an email to office@eccfwi.org , or call 715-552-3801.

• • •

INITIATED: William Butak of Chippewa Falls has been initiated into the St. Norbert College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

The society welcomed 235 new initiates from 11 universities in October.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

