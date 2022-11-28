ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests

HONG KONG — (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started...
NBC Connecticut

Twitter Stops Policing Covid Misinformation Under CEO Elon Musk and Reportedly Restores 62,000 Suspended Accounts

In a recent update to its website, Twitter said that effective Nov. 23, it is no longer enforcing its Covid-19 misleading information policy. Musk has committed to free speech on Twitter, which might partially explain why the change was enacted. But online safety experts have argued his approach has led to an increase in hate speech, harassment and misinformation on the platform.
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Says He Likes Stocks in These 4 Industries Over Tech Right Now

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of industries they should eye over tech when managing their portfolios. His advice echoes his urging last month for investors to buy recession-resilient stocks rather than stick with struggling tech companies. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of...
NBC Connecticut

Fed Hikes and a Stronger Dollar Are Fueling Risks of Political Instability in Africa

In early November, the Fed implemented a fourth consecutive three-quarter point interest rate increase to take its short-term borrowing rate to its highest level since January 2008. Government debt in sub-Saharan Africa has risen to its highest level in more than a decade as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic...
NBC Connecticut

USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands

The United States are moving on. Thanks to Christian Pulisic's first-half goal, the USMNT edged Iran 1-0 in their Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Both Iran and the USMNT came out with 4-3-3 starting lineups. It’s been a common setup for the U.S. under Gregg Berhalter, with Carlos Quieroz running it for the second straight World Cup game after opting for a back five against England.
NBC Connecticut

Peter Thiel's VC Fund Backs TreeCard, a Fintech That Plants Trees When You Spend

TreeCard, a climate-conscious digital money app, raised $23 million from investors including Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, EQT and World Fund. The firm uses 80% of the profits it makes from card interchange fees to plant trees through its partner Ecosia, the Google search rival. The deal underscores increased interest from...

