Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests
HONG KONG — (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started...
China's Xi discusses trade, Russia, Taiwan with EU's Michel
China says president and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping is holding talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
Twitter Stops Policing Covid Misinformation Under CEO Elon Musk and Reportedly Restores 62,000 Suspended Accounts
In a recent update to its website, Twitter said that effective Nov. 23, it is no longer enforcing its Covid-19 misleading information policy. Musk has committed to free speech on Twitter, which might partially explain why the change was enacted. But online safety experts have argued his approach has led to an increase in hate speech, harassment and misinformation on the platform.
Dr. Jha: The U.S. Is Ready to ‘Move On' From Covid—But Only If People ‘Keep Their Immunity Up to Date'
The U.S. is getting closer than ever to finally putting Covid in the rearview mirror, according to Dr. Ashish Jha. That's as long as Americans everywhere take one simple action: staying up-to-date on your vaccines. "It's been, obviously, a long two and a half years for Americans, and we understand...
Twitter's 'War' With Apple Ends after Elon Musk Meets With Tim Cook
Musk tweeted that Cook "never considered" removing Twitter's iOS app from its store.
Jim Cramer Says He Likes Stocks in These 4 Industries Over Tech Right Now
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of industries they should eye over tech when managing their portfolios. His advice echoes his urging last month for investors to buy recession-resilient stocks rather than stick with struggling tech companies. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of...
White House Weighs Future Release of Emergency Heating, Crude Oil Reserves as Winter Nears
Industry heating oil inventories have risen slightly in recent weeks, now sitting about 10% below the five-year average, according to Energy Information Administration. But with the price of heating oil up 54% in the last year, any hiccup in supply could mean a headache for consumers. Crude oil, meanwhile, has...
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Makes Green Hydrogen Profitable at Scale, Goldman Sachs Says
During an interview with CNBC, Goldman Sachs' Michele DellaVigna touches upon a number of issues related to the energy sector. He describes the Inflation Reduction Act as being "a great template." The IRA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August after being approved by U.S. lawmakers. The...
Fed Hikes and a Stronger Dollar Are Fueling Risks of Political Instability in Africa
In early November, the Fed implemented a fourth consecutive three-quarter point interest rate increase to take its short-term borrowing rate to its highest level since January 2008. Government debt in sub-Saharan Africa has risen to its highest level in more than a decade as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic...
USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands
The United States are moving on. Thanks to Christian Pulisic's first-half goal, the USMNT edged Iran 1-0 in their Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Both Iran and the USMNT came out with 4-3-3 starting lineups. It’s been a common setup for the U.S. under Gregg Berhalter, with Carlos Quieroz running it for the second straight World Cup game after opting for a back five against England.
Peter Thiel's VC Fund Backs TreeCard, a Fintech That Plants Trees When You Spend
TreeCard, a climate-conscious digital money app, raised $23 million from investors including Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, EQT and World Fund. The firm uses 80% of the profits it makes from card interchange fees to plant trees through its partner Ecosia, the Google search rival. The deal underscores increased interest from...
