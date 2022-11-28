ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These stories offer a glimpse into trauma, loss experienced in Houston area in 2022

The Houston area witnessed an onslaught of unimaginable crimes this year. Through Nov. 16, Houston police have reported 379 homicides this year -- 48 less than last year. Though the tally makes clear in concrete terms the violence Houston experienced in 2022, it doesn’t begin to capture the tragic stories of trauma and loss, the toll it took and still takes on families and communities.
It’s got a car turner: PHOTOS: $5.5M River Oaks new construction is easy on the eye and your vehicles

HOUSTON – There’s so much new and clean and fresh about a newly-constructed home on the market for $5.5 million in River Oaks. Located in the St. John’s section of the coveted area, the new home by Fifty Seventh & 7th, the Signature Division of Carnegie Homes, features tons of marble, soaring wood elements and clean lines and colors that move cohesively – but not boringly – throughout the estate.
Need bottled water? These are distribution sites across Houston as boil-water situation continues

HOUSTON – An estimated 2.2 million people are feeling the effects of a pressure drop at the city’s main water system on Sunday. As KPRC 2 reported, the pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. You can read more about the incident here.
Caught on camera: 5 bulldogs stolen from Jersey Village apartment

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – Five French bulldogs were stolen from a Jersey Village apartment, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, the Jersey Village Police Department responded to the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments, located in the 8600 block of Jones Rd., in reference to a burglary in progress. The...
What we know about Houston’s water boil order

KPRC 2 knows many of you are asking questions about what happened Sunday that caused the entire city to face a boil water order that’s impacting homes, businesses, and schools. Houston city officials offered an update on the water boil notice at 10:30 a.m. Monday. This is what they...
Coast Guard searching for overdue boater near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for an overdue boater near Galveston, Texas. The search began Sunday night when a 51-year-old man didn’t return as planned after leaving the Galveston Yacht Marina at 2:30 p.m. He rented a boat with the intention of visiting the SS Selma and returning before sunset, authorities said.
Missing 59-year-old Conroe man with dementia found safe, police say

CONROE, Texas – A missing Conroe man with dementia who was reportedly last seen Tuesday was found safe Wednesday and has been reunited with his family, officers with the Conroe Police Department said. Police said they were dispatched to the 800 block of Belvedere St. Tuesday after receiving reports...
