Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Free holiday meals: Check out food, assistance options for Houstonians in need this season
HOUSTON – Organizations across the city are hosting holiday meal distribution events to help Houstonians. Thousands of meals will be prepared and offered for free to those in need. Here are free meal events happening in Houston. (KPRC 2 will update this article as more opportunities are released.):. City...
Click2Houston.com
These stories offer a glimpse into trauma, loss experienced in Houston area in 2022
The Houston area witnessed an onslaught of unimaginable crimes this year. Through Nov. 16, Houston police have reported 379 homicides this year -- 48 less than last year. Though the tally makes clear in concrete terms the violence Houston experienced in 2022, it doesn’t begin to capture the tragic stories of trauma and loss, the toll it took and still takes on families and communities.
Click2Houston.com
Cypress area Girl Scouts say thief stole $2,000, purchased gift cards at Kroger
CYPRESS – Members of a Girl Scout troop in Cypress say they are heartbroken after having to cancel field trips after the troop leader says someone stole thousands of dollars they earned selling cookies over the past several years. They say it happened in broad daylight at Central Park...
Click2Houston.com
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Houston SPCA shares graphic video of man throwing husky puppy from second-story balcony in east Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA said it rescued a puppy Tuesday afternoon in east Houston after a man threw it from a second-story balcony. The husky pup landed on the concrete approximately 15 feet below. Video from the 13900 block of Victoria Street also shows the man returning back...
Click2Houston.com
Spring man believes thieves followed him from Galleria to Spring, stealing thousands worth of goods from his vehicle
SPRING – A ride home from the Galleria Mall on Black Friday ended with thousands of dollars worth of gifts stolen from the back of a family’s S.U.V., according to one of the victims, who asked to remain anonymous. He suspects he was followed from valet parking at...
Click2Houston.com
Bottled water limits: This is what you need to know about buying water as boil water notice continues across Houston
HOUSTON – Many grocery chains are limiting bottled water purchases as the boil water notice continues across the Houston area. Here are some of the most well-known chains across Houston and what they’re doing to stem the rush for water. Costco has a limit of five cases of...
Click2Houston.com
It’s got a car turner: PHOTOS: $5.5M River Oaks new construction is easy on the eye and your vehicles
HOUSTON – There’s so much new and clean and fresh about a newly-constructed home on the market for $5.5 million in River Oaks. Located in the St. John’s section of the coveted area, the new home by Fifty Seventh & 7th, the Signature Division of Carnegie Homes, features tons of marble, soaring wood elements and clean lines and colors that move cohesively – but not boringly – throughout the estate.
Click2Houston.com
Boil water notice issued for parts Fort Bend County, Houston Public Works says
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A boil water notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release. According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is...
Click2Houston.com
Power outages, no water, mold and pests are just a few complaints from residents at Cabo San Lucas apartment complex in SE Houston
HOUSTON – People who live at the Cabo San Lucas apartments complex near the Gulf Freeway say broken mailboxes are nothing compared to them having to use flashlights to get around their moldy homes. Plus, the residents claim they can’t cook or clean, and on top of all that,...
Click2Houston.com
Bullet blasts into couple’s Rice Military bedroom mid-slumber, gunfire wakes neighbors
HOUSTON – Several residents of the Rice Military neighborhood awoke to gunfire around 2:30 Tuesday morning near the Caceres Community. But one Caceres resident, who didn’t wish to be identified, awoke to a bullet blasting through their 3rd-floor bedroom window and into the ceiling above where they slept.
Click2Houston.com
Need bottled water? These are distribution sites across Houston as boil-water situation continues
HOUSTON – An estimated 2.2 million people are feeling the effects of a pressure drop at the city’s main water system on Sunday. As KPRC 2 reported, the pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. You can read more about the incident here.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: 5 bulldogs stolen from Jersey Village apartment
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – Five French bulldogs were stolen from a Jersey Village apartment, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, the Jersey Village Police Department responded to the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments, located in the 8600 block of Jones Rd., in reference to a burglary in progress. The...
Click2Houston.com
What we know about Houston’s water boil order
KPRC 2 knows many of you are asking questions about what happened Sunday that caused the entire city to face a boil water order that’s impacting homes, businesses, and schools. Houston city officials offered an update on the water boil notice at 10:30 a.m. Monday. This is what they...
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of residents without power after fire at welding gas supplier in Brazoria County
FREEPORT, Texas – A large fire has been reported at a welding gas supplier Wednesday in Brazoria County, according to the Freeport Fire Department. Officials said a CenterPoint substation caught on fire located at Praxair, Inc., located at TX-332, southeast of Highway 288. The substation feeds power to the...
Click2Houston.com
Houstonians say the city fumbled sounding the alarm on boil water notice
HOUSTON — Eboni Davis was at home Sunday night when she got a text saying she wouldn’t have work the following day at Yates High School because of a boil water notice in the nation’s fourth-most-populous city. “I was like, ‘That’s crazy. How did they even let...
Click2Houston.com
‘Jesus told her to open the plane door’: Woman flying from Houston bit someone on flight in effort to open plane door at 37,000 feet, doc says
HOUSTON – A woman who the FBI said forced a Southwest Airlines plane from Houston to Columbus, Ohio, to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday said in midflight that “Jesus told her to open the plane door,” court documents released Monday said. Documents...
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally struck by driver who accidentally hit gas pedal, crashed into USPS building in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after a driver accidentally crashed into United States Postal Service office in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Rogerdale. Authorities said an elderly woman was pulling into the...
Click2Houston.com
Coast Guard searching for overdue boater near Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas – U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for an overdue boater near Galveston, Texas. The search began Sunday night when a 51-year-old man didn’t return as planned after leaving the Galveston Yacht Marina at 2:30 p.m. He rented a boat with the intention of visiting the SS Selma and returning before sunset, authorities said.
Click2Houston.com
Man’s body found floating on water at Houston Ship Channel is believed to be missing 26-year-old Delano Burkes, Texas EquuSearch says
HOUSTON – A man’s body found floating on water at the Houston Ship Channel on Friday is believed to be that of missing 26-year-old Delano Burkes, Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller told KPRC 2 on Monday. Houston police said tugboat employees found the man floating in a body...
Click2Houston.com
Missing 59-year-old Conroe man with dementia found safe, police say
CONROE, Texas – A missing Conroe man with dementia who was reportedly last seen Tuesday was found safe Wednesday and has been reunited with his family, officers with the Conroe Police Department said. Police said they were dispatched to the 800 block of Belvedere St. Tuesday after receiving reports...
Comments / 0