kotatv.com
Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man pleaded not guilty Nov. 23 to a federal grand jury indictment of second-degree murder. Scotty Old Horse, 27, allegedly killed a man Nov. 2 by hitting him with a vehicle in Kyle. If convicted, Old Horse faces possibly life in prison. Old...
KELOLAND TV
Collectors put 28 rare John Deere tractors up for auction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — International Harvester red, Alice Chalmers orange. But nothing is more recognizable in the ag industry than John Deere Green. The largest farm machinery manufacturer in the U.S. has been churning out tractors since 1917. This weekend two men who have been buying some of the rarest of the iconic green tractors are selling their collections. This is one of 28 John Deere tractors going up for auction on Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
