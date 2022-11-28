ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State

The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
NEW YORK STATE
Washington Square News

Opinion: Strike down pepper spray restrictions

As I finalized my Amazon shopping cart for my first year at NYU, I realized I forgot to add one item: pepper spray. Although it wasn’t as exciting as dorm decorations, I knew it would be crucial to have if I lived by myself in the city. However, as I headed to checkout, my order was blocked; blaring red text notified me that pepper spray could not be shipped to any part of New York, let alone my dorm.
101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Payday This Friday Across New York State

Who couldn't use a little extra cash for the holidays? Perhaps it is not only the holidays you are planning for. Maybe it is a dream trip or college savings or a retirement plan. Saving money is very hard when the money coming in, goes out quickly. But this Friday may be the game changer that you have waited for.
NEW YORK STATE
PIX11

Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to know how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, however, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

15 EXCITING Museums in New York City (& What to See at Each)

Home to more than 83 museums (including the fifth largest museum in the world), there’s no shortage of great museums in New York City to choose from. The challenge? Choosing which ones to visit can feel overwhelming, but that’s where I come in. In a sea of options,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
cbcny.org

Getting Our Money’s Worth from N.Y.

Read the original op-ed here. With the election behind us, Gov. Hochul and the Legislature can now focus squarely on policies and programs that will shape the state’s future. Chief among these will be next year’s budget. Far-sighted decisions would strengthen the state’s ability to weather future fiscal and economic stress. Short-sighted ones would weaken the state’s chances for a healthy, stable future, putting our most vulnerable at the greatest risk.
New York Post

‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years

It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday.  The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week.  “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhassetpress.com

New Bill Ensures Reserved Beds For Veterans In All New York State Veterans’ Homes

Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (A.6551/S.2238) to establish a reserved bed day policy for people residing in New York State Veterans’ Homes. The legislation, sponsored by Assemblymember Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), will ensure that veterans do not lose their spot in New York State Veterans’ Homes during medical leave.
legalsportsreport.com

Addabbo To New York Jets: Come Back To Queens

Sen. Joe Addabbo wants the Jets back in New York, specifically in Willets Point, Queens. Addabbo, chair of the NY Senate’s racing, gaming and wagering committee, realizes it is a far-fetched idea at this juncture. However, with NYCFC set to build a 25,000-seat stadium in Willets Point that could...
QUEENS, NY

