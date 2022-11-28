Read full article on original website
Canada to New York City hydropower pipeline breaks ground. Here’s what it means.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 339-mile pipeline slated to bring hydropower directly from Canada to New York City began construction Wednesday in a significant push to reach the state’s ambitious energy goals, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line — developed by Transmission Developers...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
New York State Thruway Decorated with Teepees, Where Can You See Them?
The New York State Thruway stretches nearly 500 miles taking you from the Big Apple to the State Capital and eventually to Pennsylvania. Along the way you will see everything from mountains to cities and farmland. You might even see some surprises as well, like teepees. If you have traveled...
New York Rats Test Positive For COVID, Concerns of Viral Human Spread
Some New York rats apparently carry COVID-19 mutations. Officials are worried rats could transmit COVID to humans. A new study found that rats from New York tested positive for COVID-19 mutations. New York Rats Test Positive For COVID. Scientists at the USDA and the University of Missouri conducted a new...
Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State
The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
Washington Square News
Opinion: Strike down pepper spray restrictions
As I finalized my Amazon shopping cart for my first year at NYU, I realized I forgot to add one item: pepper spray. Although it wasn’t as exciting as dorm decorations, I knew it would be crucial to have if I lived by myself in the city. However, as I headed to checkout, my order was blocked; blaring red text notified me that pepper spray could not be shipped to any part of New York, let alone my dorm.
Upstate New York community named one of 10 most beautiful towns in America
Upstate New York has no lack of picturesque small towns, but one has recently been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the nation. Western New York’s Chautauqua was placed at number 4 on TheTravel.com’s “The 10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ list. It is in company with towns in Vermont, California, Hawaii, Maine, and more.
SFist
In Test of Civil Liberties Law, the Mayor of New York Announces Sweeping Program to Remove Mentally Ill From Streets
It's likely to incite pushback from civil liberties advocates as well as plenty of outcry from residents of other cities like San Francisco who want to see more mentally ill, unhoused people involuntarily committed for treatment. On Tuesday, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a sweeping new policy that will...
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
Massive Payday This Friday Across New York State
Who couldn't use a little extra cash for the holidays? Perhaps it is not only the holidays you are planning for. Maybe it is a dream trip or college savings or a retirement plan. Saving money is very hard when the money coming in, goes out quickly. But this Friday may be the game changer that you have waited for.
Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to know how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, however, […]
New York's COVID reinfection rate highest on Long Island amid 'tripledemic' concerns
COVID reinfection is on the rise, in fact, the biggest surge in cases is right here on Long Island.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
15 EXCITING Museums in New York City (& What to See at Each)
Home to more than 83 museums (including the fifth largest museum in the world), there’s no shortage of great museums in New York City to choose from. The challenge? Choosing which ones to visit can feel overwhelming, but that’s where I come in. In a sea of options,...
New $400 million JFK Airport Terminal 8 unveiled
A brand new $400 million terminal at JFK Airport was unveiled on Tuesday.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
cbcny.org
Getting Our Money’s Worth from N.Y.
Read the original op-ed here. With the election behind us, Gov. Hochul and the Legislature can now focus squarely on policies and programs that will shape the state’s future. Chief among these will be next year’s budget. Far-sighted decisions would strengthen the state’s ability to weather future fiscal and economic stress. Short-sighted ones would weaken the state’s chances for a healthy, stable future, putting our most vulnerable at the greatest risk.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Jamaica, Queens, a major transit hub with three distinct neighborhoods
The Queens community of Jamaica, which gave us Donald Trump, Mario Cuomo, the rapper 50 Cent, and uber-chef Rocco DiSpirito, is a transportation and governmental center with a vibrant atmosphere. The neighborhood, is home to JFK International Airport and a cluster of courthouses serving the borough. In this week’s Buy...
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
manhassetpress.com
New Bill Ensures Reserved Beds For Veterans In All New York State Veterans’ Homes
Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (A.6551/S.2238) to establish a reserved bed day policy for people residing in New York State Veterans’ Homes. The legislation, sponsored by Assemblymember Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), will ensure that veterans do not lose their spot in New York State Veterans’ Homes during medical leave.
legalsportsreport.com
Addabbo To New York Jets: Come Back To Queens
Sen. Joe Addabbo wants the Jets back in New York, specifically in Willets Point, Queens. Addabbo, chair of the NY Senate’s racing, gaming and wagering committee, realizes it is a far-fetched idea at this juncture. However, with NYCFC set to build a 25,000-seat stadium in Willets Point that could...
