4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges

Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Yahoo Sports

Man killed near Green Street in Wabash Avenue neighborhood

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A bullet hole in a mailbox silently tells of Terry Robinson's last moments of life. “The bullet went through the mailbox right there,” neighbor Lepkicha Fields said, pointing to a mailbox that included police tape to show the scale of the hole. "It happened right...
LAFAYETTE, IN
casscountyonline.com

Entering Logansport Memorial Hospital with Fulton Street Closure

Last Updated on November 28, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. As part of the ongoing construction project at 4C Health (Four County), a portion of Fulton Street will be closed again on Monday, November 28. This means patients and visitors needing access to the Main Entrance or Emergency Department will need to enter the parking garage through the Michigan Avenue Entrance (please see attached map).
LOGANSPORT, IN
WISH-TV

Banta Road at State Road 37 to close Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Banta Road, near the Morgan and Johnson County line, will close permanently at State Road 37 on Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Monday. The closure will allow INDOT crews to finish converting State Road 37 to I-69 between Martinsville and Bargersville by the end...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According to Vigo County Deputy Brandon Taylor, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

SWAT team called to assist in search warrant

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The SWAT team was called out on Tuesday while executing a search warrant. Police arrested 40-year-old Patrick Norman in the 2500 block of Meadow Drive. According the Lafayette Police Lieutenant Justin Hartman, the SWAT team was likely called because the search warrant was considered higher...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHI

Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
KOKOMO, IN
WLWT 5

Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Delphi teens

Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls were unsealed Tuesday by an Indiana judge, allowing for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed last month at the request...
DELPHI, IN
WIBC.com

Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video

DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
DELPHI, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Person escapes fire through second story window

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A person escapes from a second story window after a home catches fire. According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews went to 102 N. 12th St. a little after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The home suffered heavy damage. The person who escaped through the second story window was treated at the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Journal Review

Mary E. Laube

Mary E. Laube of rural Crawfordsville passed away Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Marion County. She was 68. Mary was a member of the first class to graduate from North Montgomery High School in 1972. She worked at Roselyn Bakery and the Montgomery County Courthouse. She served as a 4-H leader for 25 years and looked forward to the county fair and state fair each year. She was also honored to serve as a judge at the state fair several times. She loved gardening and was a member of Flower Lover’s.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Questions remain after release of Delphi murder docs

DELPHI, Ind. — For the first time, investigators have released evidence to implicate Richard Allen in the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams during a kidnapping near the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi on February 13, 2017. In charging information and a Probable Cause Affidavit ordered released by Special Judge Fran Gull, Carroll […]
DELPHI, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Attorney’s For Delphi Murder Suspect File For Change Of Venue

Attorney’s For Richard Allen Filed for a change of venue in Carroll County yesterday stating that Allen’s jury could be tainted if left in Carroll County. The motion states also that many Carroll County residents actively participated in the search for Libby and Abby and could actually have information such as the layout of the area searched and could infect the jury that already have opinions based on their involvement.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders

Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

