4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges
Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
Yahoo Sports
Man killed near Green Street in Wabash Avenue neighborhood
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A bullet hole in a mailbox silently tells of Terry Robinson's last moments of life. “The bullet went through the mailbox right there,” neighbor Lepkicha Fields said, pointing to a mailbox that included police tape to show the scale of the hole. "It happened right...
casscountyonline.com
Entering Logansport Memorial Hospital with Fulton Street Closure
Last Updated on November 28, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. As part of the ongoing construction project at 4C Health (Four County), a portion of Fulton Street will be closed again on Monday, November 28. This means patients and visitors needing access to the Main Entrance or Emergency Department will need to enter the parking garage through the Michigan Avenue Entrance (please see attached map).
WTHI
Police search for suspect after a side-by-side vehicle was stolen from a business and crashed into a park pond
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding the person responsible for stealing a utility vehicle and crashing it into a local pond. THPD and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources worked together Wednesday morning after a report of lights coming from the water at Maple Avenue Park.
WISH-TV
Banta Road at State Road 37 to close Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Banta Road, near the Morgan and Johnson County line, will close permanently at State Road 37 on Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Monday. The closure will allow INDOT crews to finish converting State Road 37 to I-69 between Martinsville and Bargersville by the end...
1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According to Vigo County Deputy Brandon Taylor, […]
WLFI.com
SWAT team called to assist in search warrant
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The SWAT team was called out on Tuesday while executing a search warrant. Police arrested 40-year-old Patrick Norman in the 2500 block of Meadow Drive. According the Lafayette Police Lieutenant Justin Hartman, the SWAT team was likely called because the search warrant was considered higher...
Police renew effort to ID remains of 17 victims found at Herbert Baumeister's property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
WTHI
Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
WLTX.com
Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
WLFI.com
Lafayette firefighter axed after police say he bragged about a high-speed chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter took Vermillion County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in March then bragged about it at small-town bar, according to court documents. Lafayette firefighter William Holycross faces a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a...
WLWT 5
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Delphi teens
Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls were unsealed Tuesday by an Indiana judge, allowing for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed last month at the request...
Attorneys for Delphi suspect request trial be moved outside Carroll County
Attorneys for Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017, have filed a request for a change of venue to prevent a "tainted jury pool."
WIBC.com
Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video
DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
Person escapes fire through second story window
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A person escapes from a second story window after a home catches fire. According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews went to 102 N. 12th St. a little after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The home suffered heavy damage. The person who escaped through the second story window was treated at the […]
Journal Review
Mary E. Laube
Mary E. Laube of rural Crawfordsville passed away Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Marion County. She was 68. Mary was a member of the first class to graduate from North Montgomery High School in 1972. She worked at Roselyn Bakery and the Montgomery County Courthouse. She served as a 4-H leader for 25 years and looked forward to the county fair and state fair each year. She was also honored to serve as a judge at the state fair several times. She loved gardening and was a member of Flower Lover’s.
Questions remain after release of Delphi murder docs
DELPHI, Ind. — For the first time, investigators have released evidence to implicate Richard Allen in the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams during a kidnapping near the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi on February 13, 2017. In charging information and a Probable Cause Affidavit ordered released by Special Judge Fran Gull, Carroll […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Attorney’s For Delphi Murder Suspect File For Change Of Venue
Attorney’s For Richard Allen Filed for a change of venue in Carroll County yesterday stating that Allen’s jury could be tainted if left in Carroll County. The motion states also that many Carroll County residents actively participated in the search for Libby and Abby and could actually have information such as the layout of the area searched and could infect the jury that already have opinions based on their involvement.
Fox 59
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
