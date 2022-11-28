Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
After finally finding success in the passing game, Michigan looks to maintain it
All season, the No. 2 Michigan football team insisted its passing game was close to clicking. Despite week after week of lackluster performances, and loud external criticism, the Wolverines held steadfast in their belief the passing game worked. Even after the Illinois game, where sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy struggled to connect with receivers, he remained positive about his team’s outlook.
Michigan Daily
Cameron Williams beginning to prove herself as key contributor
As the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team continues its campaign to replicate last season’s historic success, the legacy of Naz Hillmon still looms large in conversations about the team’s identity. Replacing her production as a scorer, defender and leader remain at the forefront of conversation about the team’s current prospects.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s defensive backs brace for another test against Purdue
There aren’t too many similarities between No. 5 Ohio State, a perennial national championship contender, and Purdue, a middling program from the bottom-dwelling Big Ten West. But both programs tout similar offensive compositions, a parallel that bodes well for the No. 2 Michigan football team as it prepares to face the Boilermakers Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Michigan Daily
Michigan won’t overlook Purdue, but sets sights on greater goal
All year, the No. 2 Michigan football team has insisted it only looks at the opponent in front of it. The Wolverines never admitted to looking forward to The Game, or past weaker opponents. Every team was a test, presenting its own unique challenges. This week, that hasn’t changed.
Michigan Daily
Abbie Telgenhof: Michigan took a step, but it needs a leap
That was the sentiment junior center Hunter Dickinson provided to open the postgame press conference after the Michigan men’s basketball team’s loss to No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday night. But Dickinson didn’t stop there. “I think (this game) means that we obviously are one of the top...
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls to Virginia in failed upset bid, 70-68
As the Michigan men’s basketball team took the floor against No. 3 Virginia Tuesday night, it had an opportunity. An opportunity to prove that the Wolverines’ shaky start to the season isn’t reflective of their team. An opportunity to prove that they could beat a national juggernaut.
Michigan Daily
Despite point guard questions, Leigha Brown making an impact all over the court
Entering this season, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team was still looking for a true point guard. It needed a player to squarely establish herself as the leader and facilitator of the offense, a crucial role for any team. Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico acknowledged at Michigan Media...
Michigan Daily
Michigan to face biggest challenge so far against Virginia
When asked about upcoming “higher-profile” opponents after the Michigan men’s basketball team’s win over Jackson State last Wednesday, Michigan coach Juwan Howard shot that notion down. “I look at every game that we play (as against) high-profile opponents,” Howard said. But even if Howard considers...
Michigan Daily
Better, not bitter: Harbaugh reflects on Michigan’s selflessness
Jim Harbaugh is not typically one to gush. The Michigan coach usually keeps his emotions close to his vest, invoking ‘coachspeak’ or wandering anecdotes without a clear endpoint. But inside Schembechler Hall on Monday, 48 hours after one of the biggest wins of his career, Harbaugh struck a...
Michigan Daily
Against Ohio State, Mazi Smith showcases his ascension
Mazi Smith’s stardom — much like himself — has been subtle the entire season. In fact, it’s been quiet throughout his entire football career. Finally, the senior defensive tackle’s performance jumped off the screen. It was impossible to ignore the 337-pound athlete barreling at Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, the behemoth building a wall deterring the Buckeyes’ run game.
Michigan Daily
Cade McNamara enters transfer portal
Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal as a graduate student Monday morning, news first reported by 247Sports. McNamara led the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff last season, steering Michigan to its best season in decades. He threw for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.
QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers
Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers
Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Four New Jersey Towns Make 2023 Best College Towns List
Four New Jersey college towns have been named among the best in America for 2023 according to Wallet Hub. Although the Garden State didn’t break the top 10, we came in at No. 11, No. 234, No. 248, and No. 391 out of 415 college and universities towns and cities nationwide.
Michigan Daily
More than a fraud? The guilt of being a fake activist
All my life, I’ve wanted to be the one who stands on the pulpit and delivers the victory message. I’ve dreamed of marching up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial like Martin Luther King Jr., telling America that I belong, that I am meant to be here and that I am a human being that deserves fundamental rights. I’ve longed to protest in the streets, screaming until the hoarseness in my throat overtakes my vocal cords and I gasp for breath.
Michigan Daily
Are SMTD theatre productions sustainable?
While climate policy is hotly debated in national politics, many programs at the University of Michigan have been incorporating sustainable initiatives, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and minimizing waste sent to landfills. One of these programs includes the Department of Theatre & Drama at the U-M School of Music, Theatre & Dance (SMTD).
Michigan Daily
Daily Arts runs a marathon: Reflections from the runners
In October, 12 Arts writers stepped out of the newsroom and into their running shoes to participate in the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. The runners formed teams of four to complete a route that began downtown, looped through Burns Park and up through Nichols Arboretum (the hardest part). Dispersed throughout the course were musicians who, along with the other runners and cheering spectators, kept our runners going even when the uphill seemed to never end.
Michigan Daily
Behind the University’s signs of the times: the art in navigation
Mason Hall had a wayfinding problem. “At best, it was confusing,” the University of Michigan’s Lynne Friman, LSA’s Capital Project Manager and Designer, admits. Her recent credits at the University include redesigns at the Science Learning Center and the Modern Languages Building. She also has been involved in creating the interior of the Museum of Natural History.
Michigan Daily
More than food: Alma maters and Afternoon Delight
Restaurants are more than just their food — they are the experiences had and memories made sitting at their tables. A few years ago, when I decided I wanted to come to the University of Michigan (my mom’s alma mater), I asked her for restaurant recommendations. Even though my parents always told me I’d mainly be eating in the dining halls (which has not proved to be true), restaurants were an important part of my college decision. Restaurants set the tone for the culture and life of a city — especially a city like Ann Arbor, which is known as a “foodie” town with a plethora of options for different cuisines.
New Jersey Globe
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing
Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
