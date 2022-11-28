RUSSELLVILLE — Come do your holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Russellville Community Center, 300 N. Harrison St. Vendors include: Bear Thread Boutique; Black Barn Boutique; Ruby Ribbon; Danielle Kliene’s Bleach Dye Apparel; Candance Turner with Color Street; M&M Designs; Stella’s Kitchen; and Lauren Wiatt with Senegence. Made Simply by Stacey; Aundra Ellingwood with Paparazzi jewelry and Radiant; Authentic Memories Photography; Beth Perry with bracelets and custom T-shirts; Cindy Tomey with crochet items; Kayla Mahoywith Christmas decor and crochet items; Kristina Padilla with custom cups, shirts, mouse pads; AHCreations; Moment Makers by Misty; home decor from Stacie Farley and Molly Myers; Samantha Herman with epoxy pens and tumblers; Kasey Neely with Usborne Books; Max’s Toy Shoppe; Farm Hands in the Making; Kayla Franklin with recycled crayons, Off Duty Flag Poles; Terry Hopkins with her chunky knit blankets; Cathy Knowling with antiques/collectibles; Mamaw’s Custom Creation; TammyHilliard with Young Living Oils; Robert Tower with woodworking/farmhouse tables; Pat Hardwood with candies and breads; the Journal Review; Eric Hites as DJ and selling hand-painted wooden trees; and Merrifield Exteriors.

