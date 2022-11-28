Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Community Center to host holiday vendors
RUSSELLVILLE — Come do your holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Russellville Community Center, 300 N. Harrison St. Vendors include: Bear Thread Boutique; Black Barn Boutique; Ruby Ribbon; Danielle Kliene’s Bleach Dye Apparel; Candance Turner with Color Street; M&M Designs; Stella’s Kitchen; and Lauren Wiatt with Senegence. Made Simply by Stacey; Aundra Ellingwood with Paparazzi jewelry and Radiant; Authentic Memories Photography; Beth Perry with bracelets and custom T-shirts; Cindy Tomey with crochet items; Kayla Mahoywith Christmas decor and crochet items; Kristina Padilla with custom cups, shirts, mouse pads; AHCreations; Moment Makers by Misty; home decor from Stacie Farley and Molly Myers; Samantha Herman with epoxy pens and tumblers; Kasey Neely with Usborne Books; Max’s Toy Shoppe; Farm Hands in the Making; Kayla Franklin with recycled crayons, Off Duty Flag Poles; Terry Hopkins with her chunky knit blankets; Cathy Knowling with antiques/collectibles; Mamaw’s Custom Creation; TammyHilliard with Young Living Oils; Robert Tower with woodworking/farmhouse tables; Pat Hardwood with candies and breads; the Journal Review; Eric Hites as DJ and selling hand-painted wooden trees; and Merrifield Exteriors.
Journal Review
Spring Honor Flight applications available
Well, we have been having a variety of weather for the beginning of December. We have had 62 phone calls into the Veterans Service Office. We have had a total of 18 veterans and spouses come into the office for claims. I will not be going to the American Legion...
‘Country Christmas’ festival looks to celebrate Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition made its return to Parke County, as Bridgeton hosted the “Country Christmas Festival” over the weekend. Mike Roe, owner of the Bridgeton Mill, said he was pleased with the turnout for the opening weekend of the event. “People just love this little town and this county, because other towns […]
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Preview of Geist Waterfront Park
The City of Fishers held a preview night Nov. 19 for the new Geist Waterfront Park at 10811 Olio Rd. The 70-acre waterfront property features a public beach, a playground, walking trails, open green space and a nonmotorized boat launch. The park is slated to open in March 2023.
readthereporter.com
CrossRoads Church opens 2023 applications for free home repairs
CrossRoads Church at Westfield will bring 300 high school students to Westfield in June 2023 for a week to provide free home repairs for 30 to 40 families in need in Hamilton County. This program is being offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Ft. Collins, Colo.
WTHI
"That was like the 4th of July for us" Vermillion County finds first of many section corner monuments. Here's what that means for local taxpayers
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County surveyor's office is helping start a project that could save taxpayers money. Not only that, but it will also save time for workers in the county too. The county is looking to locate "section corner monuments." Jim Swift is hard at work...
Journal Review
Let’s wander through our history
Hello and welcome to a new feature called, “Our Town” an occasional column featuring snippets of local history. Sometimes focused on our landscape, sometimes focused on those who came before us and sometimes focused on the things that made up the material culture of our area. To clarify, “Our Town” should be taken to mean that part of Indiana that we call home and not limited to municipal boundaries.
casscountyonline.com
Entering Logansport Memorial Hospital with Fulton Street Closure
Last Updated on November 28, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. As part of the ongoing construction project at 4C Health (Four County), a portion of Fulton Street will be closed again on Monday, November 28. This means patients and visitors needing access to the Main Entrance or Emergency Department will need to enter the parking garage through the Michigan Avenue Entrance (please see attached map).
WTHI
Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
Journal Review
Khan to retire from Lakeside Book Co.
Shaji Khan will retire Dec. 9 after 25 years of service with Lakeside Book Company. Khan began his career in 1997 as an engineer for the Crawfordsville facility. He was promoted to the process manager position at corporate in 2006 and subsequently to the manager engineering and capital projects in 2020. During this time, he remained involved within the Crawfordsville facility.
Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley
INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
Situation dire at Indianapolis Animal Care Services due to overcrowding
INDIANAPOLIS — “Please, we are begging you, do not bring animals to us.” Indianapolis Animal Care Services is not mincing words about their dire situation due to overcrowding at the shelter. There isn’t enough kennel space. There are too many animals being brought in. There are not enough people taking them home. Animal crates are […]
Journal Review
City opens bids for park renovations
Four companies are vying for the construction contract to revamp the Frances Wooden Northside Park. Sealed bids were opened Wednesday during the regular meeting of the Board of Public Works & Safety. Bids were received from three Indianapolis companies, All American Construction and Hauling LLC in the amount of $582,000; Abel Construction Company in the amount of $460,271; and Morphy Construction Company in the amount of $445,000; and one Lafayette company, Spencer Construction, in the amount of $368,000.
WTHI
Police search for suspect after a side-by-side vehicle was stolen from a business and crashed into a park pond
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding the person responsible for stealing a utility vehicle and crashing it into a local pond. THPD and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources worked together Wednesday morning after a report of lights coming from the water at Maple Avenue Park.
Kokomo police looking for trio of Black Friday wallet thieves
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo police are looking for a trio of thieves for allegedly swiping wallets right out of purses without Black Friday shoppers even noticing. Police believe a man and two women worked together to steal from shoppers at big box stores in Kokomo. Charleen Freeman put her purse...
Yahoo Sports
Man killed near Green Street in Wabash Avenue neighborhood
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A bullet hole in a mailbox silently tells of Terry Robinson's last moments of life. “The bullet went through the mailbox right there,” neighbor Lepkicha Fields said, pointing to a mailbox that included police tape to show the scale of the hole. "It happened right...
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for change of venue in Delphi murders case
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect in the Delphi murders has asked a judge to move his trial at least 150 miles out of Carroll County. Attorneys for 50-year-old Richard Allen, of Delphi, filed a motion Monday requesting a change of venue in the double murder trial, online court records show.
95.3 MNC
Bones found in Fox Hallow Farms, connected to Indiana serial killer
Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total of DNA profiles could...
Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried […]
Attorneys for Delphi suspect request trial be moved outside Carroll County
Attorneys for Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017, have filed a request for a change of venue to prevent a "tainted jury pool."
