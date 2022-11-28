Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan Daily
After finally finding success in the passing game, Michigan looks to maintain it
All season, the No. 2 Michigan football team insisted its passing game was close to clicking. Despite week after week of lackluster performances, and loud external criticism, the Wolverines held steadfast in their belief the passing game worked. Even after the Illinois game, where sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy struggled to connect with receivers, he remained positive about his team’s outlook.
Mind of Mike: Jim Harbaugh Shuts Us All Up
The Godfather Mike Farrell explains how everyone — including himself — whiffed so badly on Harbaugh
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
Michigan Daily
Cameron Williams beginning to prove herself as key contributor
As the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team continues its campaign to replicate last season’s historic success, the legacy of Naz Hillmon still looms large in conversations about the team’s identity. Replacing her production as a scorer, defender and leader remain at the forefront of conversation about the team’s current prospects.
Michigan Daily
After inconsistency against Virginia, Michigan needs to find stability from deep
Freshman wing Jett Howard stood poised, toeing the 3-point line, waiting for a pass from sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin. Swinging the ball around the arc, it found Howard’s hands in shooting position. Letting the ball fly, and sinking the 3-pointer through the net, Howard gave the Michigan men’s basketball the lead for the first time against No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday night.
Michigan Is No. 2
The newest version of the College Football Playoff rankings are out and Michigan is No. 2. We obviously knew that the Wolverines would move up at least one spot after dismantling Ohio State in Columbus, but it seemed possible that U-M might leapfrog Georgia all the way up to No. 1. That didn't happen, but it's a fun talking point as we prepare for championship weekend. Michigan moved up a spot from No. 3 to No. 2 while, Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 5. The Wolverines certainly got some consideration for being No. 1, but it wasn't enough to surpass Georgia for the top spot.
Michigan Daily
Against Ohio State, Mazi Smith showcases his ascension
Mazi Smith’s stardom — much like himself — has been subtle the entire season. In fact, it’s been quiet throughout his entire football career. Finally, the senior defensive tackle’s performance jumped off the screen. It was impossible to ignore the 337-pound athlete barreling at Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, the behemoth building a wall deterring the Buckeyes’ run game.
Michigan Daily
Better, not bitter: Harbaugh reflects on Michigan’s selflessness
Jim Harbaugh is not typically one to gush. The Michigan coach usually keeps his emotions close to his vest, invoking ‘coachspeak’ or wandering anecdotes without a clear endpoint. But inside Schembechler Hall on Monday, 48 hours after one of the biggest wins of his career, Harbaugh struck a...
Michigan Daily
Abbie Telgenhof: Michigan took a step, but it needs a leap
That was the sentiment junior center Hunter Dickinson provided to open the postgame press conference after the Michigan men’s basketball team’s loss to No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday night. But Dickinson didn’t stop there. “I think (this game) means that we obviously are one of the top...
Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear
In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings. One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.
Michigan Daily
Penalty taking tendencies bring Michigan’s penalty kill to forefront
Two months into the season, there are plenty of statistics that cast the No. 5 Michigan hockey team in a positive light. The Wolverines lead the nation when it comes to power-play goals scored, and are ranked second in power play percentage and goals per game. But there’s another statistic where Michigan also ranks in the top five — penalty minutes.
This Sports ‘Expert’ Got Everything Wrong About Michigan-OSU Game
I don't know how you show your face online again after having the worst sports take EVER. Almost Everyone Was Picking Ohio State To Beat Michigan. Even some Michigan based sports talk shows and sports writers had no faith in the Wolverines heading into Saturday's show down in Columbus. If you think about, most 'experts' had good reason, after all, Michigan would be playing without its Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum.
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters
What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
Look: Point Spread Revealed For Potential Georgia-Michigan Game
As the current No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, Georgia and Michigan could very well meet up in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship. After Tuesday night's CFP rankings release, hypothetical point spreads were released for each potential top 5 matchup. At a neutral site, the...
CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000, and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades. The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
detroitsportsnation.com
Big Ten announces further penalties for Michigan State in regard to Michigan Tunnel incident
Back in October, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans on the field, but following the game, seven Spartan players assaulted a pair of Wolverines’ players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Following the assault, Spartan head coach Mel Tucker announced that the players involved had been suspended until an investigation had concluded. That investigation recently came to an end, and seven players were charged, including Khary Crump, who was charged with one count of felonious assault. On Monday, the Big Ten announced a “Public reprimand” for Michigan for their involvement in the incident, and further penalties for the Spartans.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh reveals his ‘X factor’ for Michigan football program
Jim Harbaugh discussed who his “X factor” is for Michigan on Monday at the team’s press conference. It’s not who you’d think it would be. While many people might guess that it would either Blake Corum or Donovan Edwards, Harbaugh went a different route. Harbaugh thinks that it’s Michigan’s Director of Strength and Conditioning Ben Herbert.
