Journal Review
Dinner organizers share gratitude
The volunteers who helped with our 32nd annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 19 were amazing. The food donations, cooks, servers, cleanup crew and delivery teams were appreciated so much. A special thank you to the Southmont FFA kids, what a huge help. More than 440 meals were served at the...
Journal Review
Mary E. Laube
Mary E. Laube of rural Crawfordsville passed away Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Marion County. She was 68. Mary was a member of the first class to graduate from North Montgomery High School in 1972. She worked at Roselyn Bakery and the Montgomery County Courthouse. She served as a 4-H leader for 25 years and looked forward to the county fair and state fair each year. She was also honored to serve as a judge at the state fair several times. She loved gardening and was a member of Flower Lover’s.
Journal Review
Community Boost
Montgomery County Community Foundation gathered Tuesday to award grant checks to 14 grant recipients in the second and final grant cycle of 2022. MCCF Chief Executive Officer Kelly Taylor welcomed everyone and thanked the nonprofit leaders for the work they do in the community. Fund owners in attendance were also thanked and recognized, for without fund owners, the grants would not be possible.
Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley
INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
Current Publishing
In triumph: Researcher seeking treatment for pancreatic cancer becomes survivor, encourages early diagnosis
Martin D. Hynes III understands his good fortune. An early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer helped save his life. During November, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the Carmel resident – whose pre-diagnosis career included researching a treatment for the disease – shares his story to help others. “Given that early...
readthereporter.com
CrossRoads Church opens 2023 applications for free home repairs
CrossRoads Church at Westfield will bring 300 high school students to Westfield in June 2023 for a week to provide free home repairs for 30 to 40 families in need in Hamilton County. This program is being offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Ft. Collins, Colo.
Journal Review
Khan to retire from Lakeside Book Co.
Shaji Khan will retire Dec. 9 after 25 years of service with Lakeside Book Company. Khan began his career in 1997 as an engineer for the Crawfordsville facility. He was promoted to the process manager position at corporate in 2006 and subsequently to the manager engineering and capital projects in 2020. During this time, he remained involved within the Crawfordsville facility.
Wreaths needed for veterans' graves in Indiana this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday is the deadline to donate a Christmas wreath to lay on veterans' gravestones this holiday season. Organizers are asking for the community's help. It's a time-honored tradition to remember and honor our fallen men and women each Christmas. However, 76% of the graves at Crown Hill Cemetery currently will not receive a wreath for Christmas.
Journal Review
Richman earns top CountryMark award
CountryMark recently honored Ceres Solutions Price Risk Manager Bruce Richman as the 2022 Petroleum Professional of the Year. This award honors a hardworking individual in the cooperative system who has gone above and beyond in their job duties to make an impact on their company, community, and the energy industry. An Albion native who works in the Ceres Wabash office, Richman received the honor in front of hundreds of industry peers and representatives at the CountryMark Awards Banquet on Nov. 19 in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Moon Drops Distillery opens in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Leaders in Hancock County are celebrating an economic milestone. Moon Drops Distillery, the county’s first distillery, hosted a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday at its new facility, 738 W. Broadway St. The company will offer leaders an exclusive tour inside its facility and tasting room at...
casscountyonline.com
Receptions in Logansport and Kokomo to honor new chancellor
KOKOMO, Ind. – Receptions have been scheduled in Logansport and Kokomo this week to officially welcome Ethan Heicher into his new role as chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College’s Kokomo Service Area. The public is invited. The events are scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the...
Journal Review
Phil Beckelhymer
Phil Beckelhymer passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. He was born Oct. 23, 1951, at Danville, Illinois, to Rosemarie (Ellis) and Joe Junior Beckelhymer. Phil grew up in Fountain County, Indiana, with his mother and step-father, Ramon Sutherlin, after his father’s passing. He was...
Journal Review
Mary Ellen Hutson
Mary Ellen Hutson, 86, of Marshall passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Mary was born Jan. 20, 1936, at Waveland, to Herbert J. and Frances (Bantz) Miller. She was a 1954 graduate of Waveland High School. On Sept. 1, 1957, at Waveland, Mary married Charles William...
WISH-TV
Toxic concentrations of chemicals released in the heart may explain myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention myocarditis after a COVID-19 vaccine has been reported in adolescents and young adult males within several days after the Pfizer and Moderna shots. It typically occurs after the second dose and usually within a week of vaccination. And now a first of its kind study may explain why this happens.
WISH-TV
Scientists tie oral bacteria build up with malignant illness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When was your last trip to the dentist? If it’s been a while you might want to consider making an appointment. The sooner the better. Several studies link a build up of mouth bacteria with a high risk of at least four chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, heart and Alzheimer’s disease. But there’s more.
WISH-TV
Potatoes may be the secret to shedding pounds, new study shows
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For so long people have been told to stay away from starches like potatoes for fear of gaining weight. However, a new study shows potatoes could be key in helping dieters actually lose weight. Click on the link above to find out why.
casscountyonline.com
Entering Logansport Memorial Hospital with Fulton Street Closure
Last Updated on November 28, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. As part of the ongoing construction project at 4C Health (Four County), a portion of Fulton Street will be closed again on Monday, November 28. This means patients and visitors needing access to the Main Entrance or Emergency Department will need to enter the parking garage through the Michigan Avenue Entrance (please see attached map).
WLFI.com
One person dies in Lafayette crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police were called to a report of an elderly woman who was driving in the middle of the road into oncoming traffic. She eventually side swiped a northbound vehicle...
wrtv.com
Low COVID-19 bivalent booster rates among Hoosiers
FISHERS — Next month marks two years since the first COVID-19 shots went into arms. Today, the CDC recommends all Americans over the age of 5 get the updated booster dose, but that does not necessarily mean people are actually going to do it. Just before closing on Monday...
Whiteland police: Teenager found
UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found and is safe. WHITELAND, Ind. — The Whiteland Police Department is alerting the public about a missing teenager. Police said 14-year-old Braylon Horn was reported as a runaway on November 28. Braylon is 5’11” and 165 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye […]
