Read full article on original website
Related
Desperate father uses cardboard to try and insulate home to cut down on heating costs
A desperate single father has taken matters into his own hands by using cardboard to insulate his home.Nigel Cleall says he took the measure after his monthly bills skyrocketed to more than £1,000.The 51-year-old even considered moving himself and his 12-year-old son into the garden shed, which he said is warmer than his flat.He alleges the association that owns his apartment failed to fix the heating system or provide adequate insulation.Mr Cleall said his heating was going “straight through” the 27-year-old roof.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsKanye West’s Yeezy products to be sold under a different nameParalysed patients walk again after breakthrough nerve cell discovery
Woman Staying Rent-Free at Boyfriend's House Dragged: 'Almost Moved In'
"We have asked him to please tell her to go home when he's not around because she is a stranger to us," the frustrated poster wrote.
Dad Refusing to Help His 'Sleep-Deprived' Wife With Their Baby Dragged
Online commenters have criticized a man who doesn't want to help his wife with their newborn and refuses to sleep with her until their baby is settled in his own room. In a post shared Monday on the U.K.-based online forum Mumsnet, the new mom, under the username Chumbibi, said that after she had her baby the husband moved out of their bedroom because he wanted to sleep uninterrupted so he could take care of their toddler and work the next morning.
Couple Dragged for Expecting Friends To Help Pay For Their Kids' Vacation
A couple is being dragged online for asking their friends to cover the increased bill for their group vacation after they decided their daughter should come along with them—and get her own bedroom. A member of one of the other couples, u/Accomplished_Luck907, shared their side of the story to...
‘They ask me, Mummy why can’t we get this?’ Single mother forced to skip meals in bills crisis
“You can’t bleed a stone, I can’t give you what I haven’t got,” said Kayleigh. The single mother-of-two, who owes more than £500 to her energy provider and faces the debt being handed over to a debt collection agency, was trying to put a brave face on how she is coping with the escalating cost of living.“Everything is going up, even staples,” she said. “Pasta has risen eight pence in the past week alone. Even though it’s just 8p, it adds up and after rent and basic bills, you’re left with nothing.” The 27-year-old from south London added that...
A Boy was left in Floods of Tears when a Woman Refused to Move out of his Seat after Ryanair Double Booked it
A young boy burst into tears when a passenger refused to move from his seat after Ryanair double booked it. Ryan Bandli was anxious and upset on the flight back to the UK because he couldn't sit by the window seat, which helps the six-year-old stay calm, with the airline blaming the problem on an IT glitch.
Upworthy
Tenant stunned after old landlord sends him a check for $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on August 16, 2021. If finding a good house to rent is difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word "landlord" often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester, Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to asking for this. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter containing a check for $2,500. He was stunned. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
Man Who Found $4 Million Check In Haribo Bag Gets Disappointing Reward
A man who found a lost check worth more than $4 million inside a bag of Haribo bag is disappointed with the company's reward.
People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor
New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
BBC
Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules
The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
Deceased father's girlfriend wants to be given most expensive items he left behind
A Pen Open On A Piece Of PaperPhoto byÁlvaro Serrano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone passes away without leaving something for their current partner, it's on whoever was left the belongings to give them to who they should go to. Sometimes two parties want the same items that were left behind which can turn into a messy situation.
Girl "hardly able to climb stairs" after rescue from almost 7 years allegedly held captive by her family
Berlin — Prosecutors in Germany are holding a mother and grandparents accused of holding the woman's eight-year-old daughter captive in a house in a small German town for almost her entire life. There are still many unanswered questions in this case, but the details that have emerged are shocking:...
Is it legal for my landlord to raise my rent because my partner is moving in? I'm in Tacoma
She’s trying to raise it by $200. I read my lease agreement and there is nothing that says anything about the number of tenants limited in my unit. I have two bedrooms which I live in alone. There is also nothing in the lease that says rent might increase. I pay month to month now, but initially started with a year long lease. Any insight would be appreciated! Thanks!
Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on
A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Mom tells son not to expect any Christmas presents after using food bank for a year
A mom tells her son not to expect any Christmas presents this year even though they have been using the food bank for a year. Christine Borton from Birmingham can’t afford to buy Christmas gifts for her 10-year-old son, Dayjanta, after she lost her support worker job for medical reasons.
People are only just realising why women's buttons are on the left hand side
People are only just realising why women’s buttons are on the left hand side when men’s are on the right, joking: “Haven’t they suffered enough?!”. You may have noticed that buttons on women’s clothing tend to be on the left hand side, and the holes on the right, while it’s the other way round for men.
intheknow.com
Husband accuses wife of ‘stealing’ from him to give groceries to her sister: ‘She is a thief’
A husband angered his wife when he took back groceries she gave to her sister. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice after the incident. He discovered his wife was secretly using their joint bank account to buy her sister, a mother of four, hundreds of dollars of groceries a month.
travelnoire.com
Man Pushes Pregnant Wife Off Cliff While Vacationing To Collect Life Insurance
A Turkish man has been convicted of pushing his wife, who was seven months pregnant, off a cliff. According to Fox News, Hakan Aysal, 41, and Semra Aysal, 32, were vacationing in southern Turkey when the crime occurred. Authorities believe Aysal summoned his wife to the edge of the 1,000-foot-high cliff to take a selfie, after which he then pushed her to her death.
Meet a mom of 2 who got $1,000 a month through a basic income program for a year — it helped her family pay their bills after an unexpected crisis
Kimberly McNair also has a full-time job, but it's not enough for her and her two sons — especially after a car crash added to her bills.
A 27-year-old woman thought her mouth ulcer was stress-related. It turned out to be cancer, and she needed half her tongue removed.
Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, said she had recurring tongue ulcers for three years before she got a diagnosis. Doctors told her the ulcers were caused by stress or wisdom teeth growth, but they turned out to be cancer. Webster-Salter had surgery to remove the tumor and reconstruct her tongue with leg...
Comments / 0