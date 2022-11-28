ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Riverside triple-homicide identified as former law enforcement official

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside, who was shot and killed by deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Friday, has been identified as a 28-year-old man who used to be employed with the Virginia State Police.

Authorities with the Riverside Police Department said that around 11 a.m. on Nov. 25, officers had been dispatched to a welfare check of a young a woman who appeared to be in distress while getting into a red Kia Soul with a man in the 11200 block of Price Court and leaving with him.

While officers were responding, reports of a fire at a home, just a few houses away from where the welfare-check call originated, came in.

Crews with the Riverside Fire Department arrived to the scene and entered the home where they discovered three adult victims lying on the ground in the entryway.

“Their bodies were pulled outside where it was determined they were victims of an apparent homicide,” officials with RPD said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the young woman was a teenager who lived where the house fire and the homicides occurred.

The man that she was with was later identified as Austin Lee Edwards, a resident of North Chesterfield, Virginia.

“Information was related to allied law enforcement agencies regarding the triple homicide and Edwards,” police said. “Several hours later, he was discovered driving with the teen through San Bernardino County…in the unincorporated area of Kelso.”

Police said that Edwards fired shots at deputies who returned fire, killing him. The 28-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

The teenage girl was unharmed and was later placed into protective custody of the Riverside County Department of Public and Social Services.

“Detectives determined Edwards had met the female teenager through the common form of online deception known as ‘catfishing,’ where someone pretends to be a different person than they actually are,” authorities said in the release. “It is believed Edwards had developed an online relationship with the teen and obtained her personal information. He traveled from Virginia to Riverside where he parked his car in a neighbor’s driveway and walked into the teen’s home.”

That’s when police say Edwards murdered the teen’s grandfather, grandmother and mother.

“Detectives learned Edwards had worked for the Virginia State Police until recently employed at the Washington County Sheriff’s office in Virginia,” the release noted.

The three victims have been identified as 69-year-old Mark Winek, his 65-year-old wife Sharie Winek and their daughter, 38-year-old Brooke Winek.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help with the funeral expenses of the three victims and the continued support of two teenage girls who lost their family members.

Authorities stated the investigation was ongoing and that anyone with additional or relevant information should contact the Riverside Police Department.

Comments / 2

Elizabeth Ramos
2d ago

Its very important that as parents, we should every so often do a surprise check on what they're doing on the Web. Just take their tablet, phone etc... and LOOK! Privacy? There's none when they are finding junk like this to do as a source of entertainment.

Reply
3
 

mynewsla.com

Felon Accused of Gunning Down Hemet Man, Wounding Woman Arraigned

A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man and wounding his female companion near downtown Hemet pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder. Roman Ralph Mendez, 21, of Castro Valley was arrested earlier this month following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the double shooting in October.
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced

Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
PERRIS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pomona shooting leaves one dead

POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
POMONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is murdered in Colton on Nov. 29

A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma. The victim succumbed to his...
COLTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Experts Warn Parents About Online Safety After Riverside Triple Homicide

There's no doubt many parents are shaken by the recent murders of three family members in Riverside. Police say they were killed by man who used a fake internet profile to trick a victim's 15-year-old daughter into an online relationship. It's also called, catfishing. It's all about education. For instance,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

“Catfishing” Led to Riverside Triple Homicide, Ways to Detect and Prevent

Deception, manipulation and fake identities. All characteristics of catfishing. Catfishing is when someone pretends to be somebody else, either for the purpose of a financial scam or for the purpose of manipulating somebody to gain their trust. “You’d be surprised that catfishing is something that happens quite frequently,” Lieutenant William...
RIVERSIDE, CA
