Rhode Island State

Four-alarm fire burns along Mystic, CT, seaport

By David Shapiro
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

Huge flames reaching skyward could be seen on social media -- flames rising from fully engulfed structures along the Mystic River.

Crews from several Connecticut communities and even from Rhode Island on hand -- pumping water from the river to douse the fire.

The sky over Mystic glowed from the inferno, before huge clouds of smoke billowed from the seaport. One report said multiple buildings collapsed.

And while some buildings were evacuated, some places, like Bank and Bridge Brewery kept their doors open to shelter the victims.

