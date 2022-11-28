Read full article on original website
When is the Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle Event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players had a blast battling and catching Eevee in the first Tera Raid Battle Event. And now that it’s done and dusted, they’re already looking forward to the next one. We already knew it revolves around Charizard, and now more details have come...
Best held items for Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
If you want to get the most out of your starter Pokémon throughout the course of the game in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll have to do a lot more than level it up. See EV training, for example. But while that can be complicated and time-consuming,...
League’s new Mythic item is getting nerfed again—but only in ARAM
Heartsteel, League of Legends‘ newest Mythic item, is being nerfed soon—but not in Summoner’s Rift. It will only be nerfed in ARAM, according to League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison today. Heartsteel has already caused some trouble for the devs after the item instantly became popular when...
‘Can’t catch a break’: Nintendo’s SWT shutdown leaves Hungrybox, iBDW fearing for Smash’s future
With the sudden cancelation of the Smash World Tour and subsequent follow up comments from Nintendo and the team behind the circuit, players, viewers, and everyone in-between has all been left very confused about what is going on. But two of Smash’s top players have provided their thoughts as Hungrybox...
Fivehead plays: Apex Legends players realize Loba’s character model has a fatal flaw
In many first person shooters, a “head glitch” is usually a term used for when a player can peer just above a ledge or a lip and shoot out at someone, allowing them to fire while it can appear to their enemy that no part of them is visible behind cover. But some Apex Legends players have noticed that Loba has a problem with head glitches going the opposite way.
When does Overwatch 2 season 2 start?
Overwatch 2’s new seasonal model shows no signs of slowing down. Only two months after season one brought the franchise’s first battle pass and in-game shop, season two is giving players even more cosmetics, limited-time modes, seasonal events, and battle pass tiers to check out. The new season will feature new hero Ramattra, new map Shambali, a changed map rotation, and a variety of other changes that will go a long way in making the old feel new again.
How to unlock heroes from past seasons in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 dramatically changed the franchise’s hero unlock process. New heroes are no longer provided to all players upon their release. Instead, players will need to gain enough XP in Overwatch 2’s battle pass system to reach tier 55, at which point they will be granted the hero. Players also have the option of purchasing the premium battle pass for roughly $10 to unlock new heroes immediately.
What does FF mean in League of Legends?
Learning to play League of Legends is a long and challenging process. Understanding the terms commonly used in the community is another layer of difficulty you might need to get through. The term “FF” is one of the expressions rooted in League but is now also used in many other...
Every new Overwatch 2 skin revealed so far for season 2
With the launch of Overwatch 2, the development team at Blizzard Entertainment revealed the franchise’s famous cosmetics would be delivered in new ways. Rather than using the old loot box system, Overwatch 2 uses battle passes and an in-game shop to grant skins to players. Each season of the game’s new seasonal model also has a theme, which many of that season’s cosmetics are loosely based around.
What is the Essence Emporium in League of Legends?
There are many resources to collect and use for items in League of Legends via the shop and Hextech Crafting. Players can get them by playing, but the developers also periodically plan new ways and time-limited events for players to collect them. Blue Essence is one of the resources that...
Modern Warfare 2 story will continue with episodic releases in 2023, according to CoD leaks
Fans of the Call of Duty franchise can look forward to more DLCs next year, with a slight change in the recipe. Downloadable content has been a massive part of the franchise for the past decade, with additions to the titles either adding zombie or multiplayer maps on top of existing modes. Now the team seems to be switching to campaign-themed DLCs.
Overwatch 2’s second season looks to be, well, mythical
Blizzard Entertainment pulled back the curtain on Overwatch 2’s second season today, revealing a new map, a new Mythic skin, and much more. Blizzard showcased some of the biggest information about season two in a jam-packed trailer posted to Twitter this afternoon. Season two, which will feature the release of new hero Ramattra, will also see the release of the new map Shambali. The map looks to be either a hybrid or escort map since the trailer showed one team pushing a payload; it also looks similar to the existing Nepal control map.
When is the season 1 reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?
Call of Duty players can never get enough content in their games. Whatever Activision drops into the games, CoD grinders will find a way to max it out and burn it out all within just days’ time, so the next content drop is always highly anticipated. Season 01 of Modern Warfare 2 is chugging along, but fans are already thirsty for more.
Unlocking your favorite Overwatch 2 heroes is about to get a whole lot easier for new players
New Overwatch 2 players are about to get a lot more freedom in which heroes they unlock for playing the game. As part of the season two details introduced in a new trailer and blog post today, Blizzard revealed that Hero Challenges will be making their way into Overwatch 2 alongside the new season. This feature works similarly to Contracts in VALORANT, where players can select the hero of their choosing to complete missions for and ultimately unlock in full.
Is The Callisto Protocol coming to Game Pass?
The Callisto Protocol is the latest horror adventure from the mind behind Dead Space, Glenn Schofield. It will be launching on PC and multiple consoles, including the Xbox and PlayStation, so some are curious if it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. As one of the hottest horror titles...
Patch 5.12 could totally rock VALORANT meta if leaked Chamber, smurfing changes come true
VALORANT could be getting a bunch of new changes next month if new leaks are true, rocking the title’s established meta and shocking the game to its core. Smurfing could be in Riots sights, alongside Chamber nerfs that’ll make the agent fairer for the other players that have to duke it out with him.
How gold funneling ruins League of Legends and why Riot needs to eliminate it
One of the most hated strategies in League of Legends has once again reared its ugly head—gold funneling. If you started playing the game sometime after 2018, you may be asking yourself what funneling is. Our sweet summer child, let us introduce you to one of the most toxic metas in League history.
Overwatch League once again delays free agency period with little notice to stakeholders
Overwatch League fans are getting a healthy dose of bad news for the holidays. Multiple critical offseason dates have been pushed back so the league can deal with ongoing issues around Blizzard Entertainment’s broken partnership with NetEase, which allows its games to be distributed and played in mainland China.
How to get the Wraith Prestige skin in Apex Legends
Apex Legends has introduced an early holiday treat for its players: the Wintertide collection event will be coming soon to the game. The new winter holiday event will begin on Dec. 6 and will bring back some popular items from previous events, as well as new ones to try. The event will feature the return of the Winter Express LTM, which will also allow players to get the feeling of World’s Edge as it once was back in seasons three and four. There are even winter-themed recolors of old Legendary skins that look great and the traditional assortment of new skins for players to try out.
Darktide starts much-needed pre-launch maintenance as dedicated players warn others not to buy on release day
On the eve of the launch of a new title, there’s typically a great deal of excitement built up, pushed forward by fans and players who’ve invested their time and even their money into the game before its release. But while there’s a good deal of excitement around Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, there’s also some genuine concern around the state of the game and its playability.
