ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laytonville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mendofever.com

Theft Of Packages, Male In Pickup Truck – Ukiah Police Logs 11.28.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah

The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Women Arrested in Ukiah with Stolen Credit Cards and Drugs

Two women have been arrested in Ukiah after allegedly having drugs in their motel room and using a stolen credit card. On Saturday, a woman reported that a credit card and other items were stolen from her unlocked car on Grove Avenue. Police followed credit card activity at three businesses and found surveillance footage of the two suspects. They then went to Walmart on Airport Park Boulevard after the credit card was used again. That’s where they arrested Angela Rivera and Veronica Orozco. The women were found carrying 6 grams of methamphetamine, plus four bank cards and a California driver’s license that each had different names. Police searched their motel room at the Sunrise Inn and found shaved keys for stealing vehicles, a rifle, shotgun ammunition and narcotics that included small amounts of meth, heroin, fentanyl pills, and oxycodone pills.
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Arrested After Leaving 4-Year-Old Girl with ‘Good Samaritan’

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-22-2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Found Firearm, Trespassing Inside Store – Ukiah Police Logs 11.25.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

West Business Development Center Launches Online Mendocino Marketplace

The following is a press release issued by West Business Development Center:. West Business Development Center (West Center) is excited to announce the launch of its annual online Holiday Gift Guide at www.mendomarketplace.com. In an effort to assist local businesses that have a robust e-commerce presence, West Center has developed a dedicated website featuring uniquely Mendocino products, experiences, gifts, and arts and crafts. Each listing has a short description of the business offerings, product images, and a direct link to the business’s online store.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County’s Emergency Room Wait Times Increase as Patients Seek Care from Winter Illnesses

The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Cold and flu season has begun early in Mendocino County and emergency rooms across the county are seeing very long wait times for care as a result. To reduce the burden on overwhelmed emergency room staff, Public Health recommends the following guidance for deciding whether to go to the emergency room:
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy