Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the Brookings Institution today, and investors will be listening for any clues on whether the central bank will slow or stop interest rate hikes. After four straight 0.75 percentage point increases to tame high inflation, many expect a smaller 0.5 percentage point increase at the Fed's meeting next month. A pause in rate hikes, or a pivot, would likely send markets higher. Stock futures were up ahead of Powell's speech and as the market awaited other economic data expected Wednesday, including the ADP private payrolls report and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

20 HOURS AGO