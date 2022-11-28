ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests

HONG KONG — (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started...
The Associated Press

China’s Xi discusses trade, Russia, Taiwan with EU’s Michel

BEIJING (AP) — China says president and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping was holding talks Thursday with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing, amid frictions over trade, Russia and Taiwan. The official Xinhua News Agency gave no details about the discussions Thursday. However, EU officials say...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Assessing China: What Political Unrest Means for ETF Investors

Global markets pulled back earlier this week after protests across China erupted over the country's zero-Covid policy. For bullish investors, the growing unrest signals the process of reducing lockdowns and increasing vaccination levels. Bears believe that more targeted lockdowns will continue regardless of the protests. "Our clients are really struggling...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Fed Signals Smaller Rate Hikes Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher, carrying on the optimism behind Wall Street's rally as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed smaller rate hikes could start in December. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.6%, leading gains in the region, while the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Job Openings Fell in October Amid Fed Efforts to Cool Labor Market

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed there were 10.33 million vacancies for the month, decline of 353,000 from September and down 760,000 compared with a year ago. That left 1.7 job openings per available worker for the month, down from a 2 to 1 ratio just a few...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fed Hikes and a Stronger Dollar Are Fueling Risks of Political Instability in Africa

In early November, the Fed implemented a fourth consecutive three-quarter point interest rate increase to take its short-term borrowing rate to its highest level since January 2008. Government debt in sub-Saharan Africa has risen to its highest level in more than a decade as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the Brookings Institution today, and investors will be listening for any clues on whether the central bank will slow or stop interest rate hikes. After four straight 0.75 percentage point increases to tame high inflation, many expect a smaller 0.5 percentage point increase at the Fed's meeting next month. A pause in rate hikes, or a pivot, would likely send markets higher. Stock futures were up ahead of Powell's speech and as the market awaited other economic data expected Wednesday, including the ADP private payrolls report and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Peter Thiel's VC Fund Backs TreeCard, a Fintech That Plants Trees When You Spend

TreeCard, a climate-conscious digital money app, raised $23 million from investors including Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, EQT and World Fund. The firm uses 80% of the profits it makes from card interchange fees to plant trees through its partner Ecosia, the Google search rival. The deal underscores increased interest from...

