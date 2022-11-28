Read full article on original website
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests
HONG KONG — (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started...
China’s Xi discusses trade, Russia, Taiwan with EU’s Michel
BEIJING (AP) — China says president and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping was holding talks Thursday with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing, amid frictions over trade, Russia and Taiwan. The official Xinhua News Agency gave no details about the discussions Thursday. However, EU officials say...
China Tech Stocks Have ‘a Lot of Upside' and Peak Regulation Is Over, Fund Management Firm Says
The Chinese government is unlikely to introduce new regulations for the internet tech sector, according to Jonathan Krane of KraneShares. He said the rules introduced in recent years were meant to create long-term stability in the sector. Ramiz Chelat of Vontobel Asset Management said he is selectively relatively optimistic on...
Assessing China: What Political Unrest Means for ETF Investors
Global markets pulled back earlier this week after protests across China erupted over the country's zero-Covid policy. For bullish investors, the growing unrest signals the process of reducing lockdowns and increasing vaccination levels. Bears believe that more targeted lockdowns will continue regardless of the protests. "Our clients are really struggling...
China Is a Growing Threat to National Security, U.S. Companies and American Workers, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Says
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China has prioritized its national security over economic growth and trade with other nations. The Commerce Secretary says the country has forced the U.S. to defend its workers, businesses and those of its allies and partners. Raimondo said China is attempting to game the global...
Twitter's 'War' With Apple Ends after Elon Musk Meets With Tim Cook
Musk tweeted that Cook "never considered" removing Twitter's iOS app from its store.
Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Fed Signals Smaller Rate Hikes Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher, carrying on the optimism behind Wall Street's rally as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed smaller rate hikes could start in December. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.6%, leading gains in the region, while the...
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
Job Openings Fell in October Amid Fed Efforts to Cool Labor Market
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed there were 10.33 million vacancies for the month, decline of 353,000 from September and down 760,000 compared with a year ago. That left 1.7 job openings per available worker for the month, down from a 2 to 1 ratio just a few...
Fed Hikes and a Stronger Dollar Are Fueling Risks of Political Instability in Africa
In early November, the Fed implemented a fourth consecutive three-quarter point interest rate increase to take its short-term borrowing rate to its highest level since January 2008. Government debt in sub-Saharan Africa has risen to its highest level in more than a decade as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic...
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Makes Green Hydrogen Profitable at Scale, Goldman Sachs Says
During an interview with CNBC, Goldman Sachs' Michele DellaVigna touches upon a number of issues related to the energy sector. He describes the Inflation Reduction Act as being "a great template." The IRA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August after being approved by U.S. lawmakers. The...
White House Weighs Future Release of Emergency Heating, Crude Oil Reserves as Winter Nears
Industry heating oil inventories have risen slightly in recent weeks, now sitting about 10% below the five-year average, according to Energy Information Administration. But with the price of heating oil up 54% in the last year, any hiccup in supply could mean a headache for consumers. Crude oil, meanwhile, has...
UK Banks Told to Break ‘Class Ceiling' With New Targets to Boost Diversity Among Senior Hires
The U.K.'s financial services sector has been told it needs to do more to "break the 'class' ceiling," with new targets to boost working-class senior hires by 2030. Governing body the City of London Corporation said the moves were crucial for improving boardroom diversity and boosting growth in the sector.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the Brookings Institution today, and investors will be listening for any clues on whether the central bank will slow or stop interest rate hikes. After four straight 0.75 percentage point increases to tame high inflation, many expect a smaller 0.5 percentage point increase at the Fed's meeting next month. A pause in rate hikes, or a pivot, would likely send markets higher. Stock futures were up ahead of Powell's speech and as the market awaited other economic data expected Wednesday, including the ADP private payrolls report and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.
Peter Thiel's VC Fund Backs TreeCard, a Fintech That Plants Trees When You Spend
TreeCard, a climate-conscious digital money app, raised $23 million from investors including Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, EQT and World Fund. The firm uses 80% of the profits it makes from card interchange fees to plant trees through its partner Ecosia, the Google search rival. The deal underscores increased interest from...
