msubobcats.com
Bobcats Ride Hot Shooting to Upset South Dakota State
Montana State head coach Tricia Binford finally saw what her team can achieve as the Bobcats stormed to an early lead and held off South Dakota State down the stretch to post a 71-66 victory over the Jackrabbits on Wednesday night in Worthington Arena. "It was a dogfight," Binford said....
msubobcats.com
Battle’s Game-Winner Lifts Bobcats Past Thunderbirds
CEDAR CITY, UTAH – RaeQuan Battle has already had his fair share of clutch moments, so it was no surprise he delivered again for the Montana State men's basketball team against Southern Utah on Wednesday night. With seven seconds left and the game tied at 83, Southern Utah's Deng...
msubobcats.com
Bobcat Volleyball Adds Four to Roster
Montana State acting head volleyball coach Cole Aiazzi has announced four newcomers to the Bobcat roster for the 2023 season. Joining the MSU program are Erika Gustafson, a 6-2 middle blocker from Denton, Texas; Karli Heidemann, a 6-1 outside hitter from Diller, Nebraska; Sydney Hires, a 6-foot outside hitter from Sylvania, Ohio, and Joelie Spelts, a 6-3 middle blocker from Gillette, Wyoming.
