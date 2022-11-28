Bears Matt Eberflus Is Handling The Five-Game Losing Streak Well

The loss to the Jets was the Bears' fifth-straight but the head coach isn't worried.

After a loss, most NFL coaches dabble in what most people call "coach speak". For the most part, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus avoided that kind of communication throughout the offseason. As the season progresses though, Eberflus is changing his response to reporters a bit amid the Bears' five-game losing streak.

Matt Eberflus Handling Losses Well

During his postgame interview after the Bears lost to the Jets, Matt Eberflus was asked about the losses piling up. He responded with a bit of coach speak and described the Bears evaluating the team before hosting Green Bay next week.

Furthermore, reporters asked Eberflus about the quarterback confusion and the week of preparation leading up to it.

Eberflus mentioned that he thought Trevor Siemian took a very good, professional approach to the game against the Jets. All week long, the Chicago Bears didn't know if Justin Fields was going to play. But Siemian prepared to start the game in case he was forced into that role.

At one point, there was a brief moment where Matt Eberflus considered the possibility of Fields' injury being season-ending. Nevertheless, Siemian started against New York, amid conflicting reports before kickoff, and the Bears lost again.

But Eberflus doesn't seem too apprehensive regarding the team. Since Ryan Poles has plenty of draft capital and picks for 2023 and beyond, the 2022 Chicago Bears could be the casualty.

Considering the health of so many players is already in question, the remainder of the 2022 season should be spent evaluating what talent the team has. High-priority players are dealing with injuries like Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Eddie Jackson.

The Bears' focus should be on maintaining that health and keeping their star players from hurting themselves anymore during a lost season.