Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations less than half an inch. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Crawford; Missaukee; Montmorency; Oscoda; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Preceding rainfall and rapidly falling temperatures may lead to a flash freeze on area roadways Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1,500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Northeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 18:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Cloverland Road, Anatone, Mountain Road, and Peola. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions Thursday as well as localized blowing and drifting snow.
Winter Storm Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Post Falls, Coeur d`Alene, Worley, and Hayden. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 20:39:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Northwestern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility less than one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...Northwestern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts may form.
Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 00:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest winds will occur along the Lake Erie shoreline. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THURSDAY TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...The Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colrado River Valley in Coconino County, and Little Colrado River Valley in Navajo County. * WHEN...From 9 PM Thursday to 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Beaver Island and surrounding islands County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 01:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Highland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 02:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southern Worcester WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Worcester MA, Southern Worcester MA and Northern Middlesex MA Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cheboygan, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cheboygan; Presque Isle WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Locally heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, highest near and south of M-68. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cheboygan and Presque Isle Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on quickly changing road conditions in localized areas. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to dangerous white-out conditions...which would impact anyone driving. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and lead to sporadic power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Wind Advisory issued for Benzie, Manistee by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benzie; Manistee WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee and Wexford Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Winds have dropped below advisory level.
Wind Advisory issued for Alcona, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alcona; Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Alpena, Alcona, Ogemaw, Iosco, Gladwin and Arenac Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Genesee, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 00:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING Gusty west winds to 40 mph remain possible through the early morning hours, but the stronger winds have diminished.
Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; White Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...The Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa, White Mountains, The Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County. * WHEN...From 9 PM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Mackinac, Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Mackinac; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Southeast Chippewa; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac, Eastern Mackinac County and Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on quickly changing road conditions in localized areas. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to dangerous white-out conditions...which would impact anyone driving. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and lead to sporadic power outages.
