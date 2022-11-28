Read full article on original website
WSLS
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations less than half an inch. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Crawford; Missaukee; Montmorency; Oscoda; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Preceding rainfall and rapidly falling temperatures may lead to a flash freeze on area roadways Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 20:39:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Northwestern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility less than one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...Northwestern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts may form.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 20:39:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts may form.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2,500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cheboygan, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cheboygan; Presque Isle WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Locally heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, highest near and south of M-68. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cheboygan and Presque Isle Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on quickly changing road conditions in localized areas. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to dangerous white-out conditions...which would impact anyone driving. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and lead to sporadic power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Little Belt and Highwood Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Little Belt and Highwood Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the peak travel times Thursday morning through Friday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Potlatch, Genesee, Plummer, and Moscow. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 18:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 20:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches for most locations, but areas near West Yellowstone and along the Idaho/Wyoming border could see 8 to 16 inches. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact peak travel times through Friday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 20:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches, with up to 18 inches above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, with wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on US Highway 2 over Marias Pass. The hazardous conditions could impact peak travel times through Friday morning. Wind chills may cause frost bite to exposed skin in 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Craigmont, Nezperce, Winchester, Kamiah, and Soldiers Meadow Road. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions Wednesday through Thursday night as well as localized blowing and drifting snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will increase overnight with snow mainly above 2000 feet elevation impacting US-95 and several secondary roads above 2000 feet.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Uinta Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 13 inches possible. * WHERE...Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...A strong cold front will bring a band of moderate to heavy snow through northern Utah after midnight Friday, ending by 11 AM. This heavy band of snow will last 2-4 hours in most locations. Significant impacts are expected to travel including the Friday morning commute across all of northern Utah. Strong, gusty winds near the front may also cause blowing and drifting of snow. Periods of snow will continue for mountain areas into the afternoon...with lower rates.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Pendleton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Winds have dropped below advisory level.
