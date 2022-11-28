Effective: 2022-11-30 20:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches, with up to 18 inches above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, with wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on US Highway 2 over Marias Pass. The hazardous conditions could impact peak travel times through Friday morning. Wind chills may cause frost bite to exposed skin in 30 minutes.

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO