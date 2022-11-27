Todd and Julie Chrisley did not know best when it came to their fnances. On Nov. 21, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were sentenced to serve 12 and 7 years in federal prison, respectively, after being convicted of federal crimes, which included bank fraud, tax fraud, and wire fraud. And now, as the empire that the fallen Chrisley Knows Best family created crumbles around them, their children – Lindsie, 33, Kyle, 31, Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, Grayson, 16., and adopted daughter, Chloe, 10, — are being forced to pick up the pieces. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to former Chrisley family member Alexus Whilby, who was married to Todd’s eldest son Kyle for four years, from 2014 until 2018. (Todd and Julie had previously tried to subpoena Alexus in an unrelated civil case. She claimed that Todd attempted to pressure potential witnesses like her to lie). Alexus told us that she thinks that their combined 19-year prison sentence is just punishment. “It’s actually light considering their total lack of accountability,” she said during our interview.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO