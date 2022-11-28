Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brewers 2023 giveaway schedule announced
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, Nov. 29 a dozen promotional giveaways for the 2023 season. Always a highly-anticipated announcement, fans will see a variety of new items and wearable pieces. The schedule is highlighted by three Bobbleheads, a Yelich "Yeli" Tumbler, City Connect merchandise and a Giannis Antetokounmpo...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life is December 3, 2022 for Renee Matula
The event will be from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at CC’s Place, 8892 County Road W, Allenton, WI, 53002. Work or the content on WashingtonCountyInsider.com cannot be downloaded, printed, or copied. The work or content on WashingtonCountyInsider.com prohibits the end user to download, print, or otherwise distribute copies.
West Bend Christmas Parade emphasizes safety at 70th annual event
Organizers at West Bend's 70th annual parade say a lot of changes were made to promote safety in light of devastation at parade events in both Waukesha and Highland Park, Illinois the past year.
Daily Cardinal
Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Gun deer hunting season; harvest totals, license sales
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted a virtual briefing on the gun deer hunting season Tuesday, Nov. 29. The department provided preliminary harvest totals and license sales, season updates and safety reminders. The season concluded Nov. 27. Preliminary License Sales Totals. As of 11:59 p.m., Sunday,...
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M
The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
communityjournal.net
Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King
Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
CBS 58
'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
spectrumnews1.com
No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land
JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems linger across Washington County, WI
November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
royalpurplenews.com
The disability-friendliness of UW-W
International Day of Persons with Disabilities is coming up on December 3. UW-Whitewater is ranking highly in terms of being disability-friendly, but what does that mean? What kinds of things are in place to benefit disabled students and staff? Let’s get into it. Besides winning a combined 16 National...
CBS 58
Light rain and snow arrives Tuesday evening
The long holiday weekend is over and it ended with some light steady rain on Sunday. That rain was heaviest in Washington and Ozaukee Counties where locations picked up around a quarter inch of rain but the rest of southeast Wisconsin saw less. After a sunny and dry Monday we...
royalpurplenews.com
City lights up holiday shopping season
The holiday spirit has come to town. All those young and old gather around, for the Christmas spirit has brought joy to the city of Whitewater. Citizens rang in the season with the community’s first annual Shop Small Holiday Market at Cravath Lakefront Park, which runs through to the end of December. The event highlights all things that support local talent: musicians, vendors, entrepreneurs, artisans and many more.
Crews fight blaze at home in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc police said in a statement they are helping the West Lakes Fire District with a residential structure fire.
nbc15.com
No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America
On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages. Ithaca Public Schools senior Natashia Mueller raised $1,500 to help UW Carbone Cancer Center patients feel better by crafting chemo care packages and delivering them. Police search for suspect in State St. shooting, public should avoid the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving
DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
Columbus police searching for driver who hit crossing guard, drove away
COLUMBUS, Wis. — Police in Columbus are searching for a driver who they said hit a crossing guard in a crosswalk last week and drove away. In a news release, police said the driver hit the crossing guard just before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West James Street and Dickason Boulevard before continuing on. The crossing guard had...
Comments / 0