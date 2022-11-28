Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Late showers usher cold weather back in
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to see plenty of cold air moving into the region behind our latest front. Temperatures look to continue their rollercoaster ride through the rest of this week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We are continuing to watch a cold front move into the region as...
wymt.com
Temps soar and winds roar ahead of major cold front
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks, the next 36 hours are going to be active, so buckle up and get ready for a weather ride. Hang on to your hats today. Literally. We will start the day chilly, but dry. Most locations will wake up in the 30s this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. The clouds will quickly take over later today and it will be breezy. Those warm winds will send our temperatures soaring into the mid-60s by this afternoon. We could see gusts of 20-25mph at times. A stray shower chance is possible in the evening hours.
Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
wymt.com
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tis the season for some of your Christmas favorites right here on WYMT!. CBS recently announced its seasonal lineup will again feature iconic shows such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. Grab your blanket, a cup of hot chocolate and...
WBKO
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
wymt.com
Several flood recovery meetings scheduled across EKY
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - If you are struggling to get relief following the historic flood in late July, you may be able to find some help at various flood recovery meetings across the region. The meetings are hosted by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The meetings start at 4 p.m....
harlanenterprise.net
Christmas at the Center is Saturday
This year’s installment of Christmas at the Center is set to happen on Saturday, Dec. 3, with food, fun, and activities for all ages lined up for those looking for the Christmas spirit. According to the Visit Harlan County Facebook page, Christmas at the Center kicks off at 10...
wymt.com
Winterfest kicks off in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville officially kicked off its Winterfest on Saturday. During Winterfest, the town hosts an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa, and more in the city’s downtown park. City manager Philip Elswick added that this is the fifth year of...
wymt.com
Crews work to rescue two dogs who fell off cliff in Red River Gorge
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two hikers had to call for help on Monday after their dogs fell down a steep cliff in the Red River Gorge. Officials with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) posted on their Facebook page that the dogs got ahead of the pair and fell approximately 80 feet.
wymt.com
Holiday bazaar back on the calendar in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Public Library is hosting its holiday bazaar for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The library has been hosting the holiday bazaar for more than 30 years in Perry County. It allows local vendors to showcase their items, and it gives the...
wymt.com
Hyden-Leslie Tourism created to put Leslie County on the map
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last several years, there has been a boom in local tourism across the mountains, and one Eastern Kentucky county is planning to take part in this development. 22-year-old Derek Baker and his friends, Andrew Morgan and Kameron Turner, knew they wanted to help grow...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians continue cleaning up flood damage four months later
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of progress has been made since the historic flooding on July 28, and there is still plenty to do. “We’re in the clean-up phase, getting a fill back in and maybe just dressing everything up to where I can get back to grooming, cutting the grass and stuff like that,” Breathitt County native Drewey Lee Jones said.
wymt.com
WATCH: DQ Girls Roundball Preview Top 10 Special
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday marks the beginning of a new basketball season!. With a new season, comes another set of WYMT Roundball Preview Specials. Ladies take the stage first. Check out the full special in the playlist above.
wymt.com
New business opens after renovating flooded building in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a daycare before floodwater swept through the building. Now, the space is filled by Downtown Aesthetics Medical Spa, which is giving a new feel to downtown Whitesburg. “So, we had this big vision, and me and Savannah (Mullins) were talking, and we got all...
wymt.com
‘Operation Care Package’ sending hope to heroes this holiday season
LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Ridge Warriors are hoping to send a little care to our nation’s heroes, with the school’s annual Operation Care Package in full swing. The ERHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes has been sending packages overseas since 2012 under the leadership of math teacher David Ramey. This year, the tradition continues as the students ask the community for donations to send packages to the people serving this holiday season.
wymt.com
Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery. They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky. One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School. Officials said there is...
wymt.com
One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was killed in a crash early Monday in Letcher County. Officials said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just south of the Blackey community. We were told the driver, 22-year-old Matthew Bailey, left the road, flipped several times and was...
WTVQ
Dog dies after falling from cliff in Red River Gorge
SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A dog died Monday morning after falling from a cliff along a trail in Red River Gorge. According to a Facebook post from Wolfe County Search & Rescue, the team was called to the Pinch-em Tight trail by a man and a woman who said their two dogs “got ahead of them and both fell from a cliff line.” The dogs fell about 80 feet down, and WCSART says the reason the dogs fell is unknown.
wymt.com
Indiana group plans supply deliver in Knott County
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of people from Tippecanoe, Indiana plan to head to Knott County on Thursday. People from the community put up flyers, and they started collecting donations for flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky. The donations ranged from furniture to food. Regina Bentley lives in Knott County,...
WKYT 27
Eky. flood victims still need help after FEMA leaves
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been four months since the floods devastated eastern Kentucky, and one month since that FEMA deadline came and went. Yet, AppalReD attorney Whitney Bailey says they are still getting new calls for help every week. Among them was a Letcher County woman who started applying months ago, and is still being denied to this day.
