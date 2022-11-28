Read full article on original website
Scammers targeting vendors at Owasso Holiday Craft Fair
OWASSO, Okla. — There’s a warning from the Owasso Community Center over scammers targeting their Holiday Craft Fair. Jean Patterson is getting the Owasso Community Center ready for what she says is its biggest event of the year, their Holiday Craft Fair. “It’s grown every year it really...
Memorial service to be held for Muskogee tow truck driver
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A funeral service, as well as a couple other events, will be held to memorialize the Muskogee tow truck driver, John Mills, who was struck by a vehicle and killed in November. The memorial service will be held at Timothy Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 3...
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
Muskogee KFC selected as only Oklahoma test kitchen for funnel cake fries
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is debuting a new menu item, however Oklahomans will only be able to try it in Muskogee or cross state lines. Funnel cake fires are being tested by KFC in 77 of its locations across the country. The Muskogee KFC, off Main...
Oologah girl writes and publishes book at only 4-years-old
OOLOGAH, Okla. — A 4-year-old girl from Oologah, Oklahoma has written and published her own book. It’s called, “The Day Little Peanut Became a Unicorn,” and it’s all about her adventures with her pony. Adaline Harold is reading from her favorite book , the one...
High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing
JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
Youth Services of Tulsa report racial disparities in youth crime
TULSA, Okla. — Youth Services of Tulsa partnered with Tulsa Dream Center and the Georgetown Center for Juvenile Justice Reform to release a report detailing disparities in Tulsa’s youth legal system. “The report started with a lot of existing data that we already had available,” said Beth Edwards-Svetlic,...
Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
Agent to late local country musician Jake Flint speaks on his recent death
TULSA, Okla. — To his former manager, Brenda Cline, Jake Flint was a rising star. Cline helped him get singles on the radio when he was trying to break out as Oklahoma’s next big artist. ”We are just in shock. In shock. After I had that conversation, I...
Police searching for east Tulsa homicide suspect
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (11/30/22 12:45 P.M.) — Tulsa police said they are actively searching for a suspect in Wednesday morning’s homicide. Detectives identified 28-year-old Isaias Torres Jr. as a suspect and said he is considered armed and dangerous. Police said anyone with information should call 911.
Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
Cherokee Nation opens new gift shop in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation celebrated the reopening of the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop on Monday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The gift shop has a new location at the Cherokee Springs Plaza near OK-10 in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. initiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony before opening...
City of Tulsa sued over multiple 2020 officer-involved shootings
TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following story contains descriptions of bodycam footage that may be too graphic for some readers. The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 officers with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) violated the constitutional rights of people during two separate officer-involved shootings.
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
Owasso’s $22 million wastewater treatment plant expansion almost complete
OWASSO, Okla. — At Tuesday’s annual State of the City address, Owasso city leaders discussed major projects that are already in the works to accommodate for the area’s residential and commercial growth. It’s largest undertaking is a $22 million wastewater treatment plant expansion. Owasso Public Works...
Police say one woman dead in east Tulsa homicide investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead in east Tulsa and a homicide investigation is ongoing. Police were called to a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a disturbance. Police said they found a woman with cut wounds and bruising. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
TPD: Fatal collision in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
Nowata Public Schools cancels classes due to water outage
NOWATA, Okla. — Nowata Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday because of a water outage. The City of Nowata said on social media crews were working to repair a leak on North Bender Street and residents may experience little to no water pressure. The school district said Nowata High School’s...
Tulsa man arrested in Arizona, 53 pounds of meth, 120,000 fentanyl pills and more confiscated
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) conducted a traffic stop and found a large amount of drugs in the car he was driving, according to the YCSO. In a YCSO Facebook post, they said they conducted...
