KOKI FOX 23

Scammers targeting vendors at Owasso Holiday Craft Fair

OWASSO, Okla. — There’s a warning from the Owasso Community Center over scammers targeting their Holiday Craft Fair. Jean Patterson is getting the Owasso Community Center ready for what she says is its biggest event of the year, their Holiday Craft Fair. “It’s grown every year it really...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Memorial service to be held for Muskogee tow truck driver

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A funeral service, as well as a couple other events, will be held to memorialize the Muskogee tow truck driver, John Mills, who was struck by a vehicle and killed in November. The memorial service will be held at Timothy Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 3...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oologah girl writes and publishes book at only 4-years-old

OOLOGAH, Okla. — A 4-year-old girl from Oologah, Oklahoma has written and published her own book. It’s called, “The Day Little Peanut Became a Unicorn,” and it’s all about her adventures with her pony. Adaline Harold is reading from her favorite book , the one...
OOLOGAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing

JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
JENKS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Youth Services of Tulsa report racial disparities in youth crime

TULSA, Okla. — Youth Services of Tulsa partnered with Tulsa Dream Center and the Georgetown Center for Juvenile Justice Reform to release a report detailing disparities in Tulsa’s youth legal system. “The report started with a lot of existing data that we already had available,” said Beth Edwards-Svetlic,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police searching for east Tulsa homicide suspect

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (11/30/22 12:45 P.M.) — Tulsa police said they are actively searching for a suspect in Wednesday morning’s homicide. Detectives identified 28-year-old Isaias Torres Jr. as a suspect and said he is considered armed and dangerous. Police said anyone with information should call 911.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation opens new gift shop in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation celebrated the reopening of the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop on Monday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The gift shop has a new location at the Cherokee Springs Plaza near OK-10 in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. initiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony before opening...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

City of Tulsa sued over multiple 2020 officer-involved shootings

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following story contains descriptions of bodycam footage that may be too graphic for some readers. The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 officers with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) violated the constitutional rights of people during two separate officer-involved shootings.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
SKIATOOK, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso’s $22 million wastewater treatment plant expansion almost complete

OWASSO, Okla. — At Tuesday’s annual State of the City address, Owasso city leaders discussed major projects that are already in the works to accommodate for the area’s residential and commercial growth. It’s largest undertaking is a $22 million wastewater treatment plant expansion. Owasso Public Works...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say one woman dead in east Tulsa homicide investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead in east Tulsa and a homicide investigation is ongoing. Police were called to a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a disturbance. Police said they found a woman with cut wounds and bruising. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Fatal collision in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Nowata Public Schools cancels classes due to water outage

NOWATA, Okla. — Nowata Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday because of a water outage. The City of Nowata said on social media crews were working to repair a leak on North Bender Street and residents may experience little to no water pressure. The school district said Nowata High School’s...
NOWATA, OK

