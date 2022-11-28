ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate: Commercial Building for Sale in Huntington Station

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
A mixed-use building that fronts on both Walt Whitman Road and New York Avenue is listed for sale for $950,000.

The freestanding, two-story building at 26-30 Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station has 4,229 square feet of space, 60 feet of frontage, and is zoned C-6.

Two apartments sit over the first-floor commercial space, One of the apartments rents for $18,000; the other unit, a studio, rents for $14,400.

The building also includes a partially finished basement and parking in rear of the
building for 8-10 vehicles as well as street parking. The listing suggests that the commercial floor could be divided into three separate businesses.

