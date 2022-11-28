ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil vs Switzerland live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV

By Jamie Braidwood
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxLhV_0jPWdJBb00

Brazil take on Switzerland in a World Cup Group G clash.

Both teams won their opening fixture, with Brazil defeating Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland beating Cameroon 1-0 .

The Selecao have lost star Neymar for the rest of the group stages due to an ankle injury but they have an abundance of options to replace him.

Depending on results earlier today, Brazil can qualify for the last 16 with a win .

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Brazil vs Switzerland?

The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Monday 28 November. It will be played at Stadium 974.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and will be available to stream for free online on ITV X.

Team news

Neymar has been ruled out of the group stages because of an ankle injury. The forward started in midfield against Serbia, so could be replaced by Fred here with Lucas Pacqueta pushing further forward. Gabriel Jesus and Rodrygo may also hope to start.

Brazil right back Danilo has also been ruled out, and is replaced by Eder Militao.

Confirmed line-ups

Brazil: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior

Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer; Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Sow; Rieder, Embolo, Vargas

Odds

Brazil: 6/11

Draw: 10/3

Switzerland: 13/2

Prediction

How Brazil cope with the absence of Neymar is the big question ahead of this one. Even without Neymar, Brazil should have too much quality if they are able to stick to their gameplan. Brazil 2-0 Switzerland

Related
The Independent

What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch

The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginLouis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England. Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The...
The Independent

World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?

The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
The Independent

How Netherlands scored the best team goal of the World Cup so far

Sometimes in football, a goal is scored that is so perfect in its design and so majestic in its execution that it appears to have descended from the heavens themselves. Within those halls of greatness, the ‘team goal’ sits above the rest. It is the illustration of cohesion of movement and understanding of space, particularly when it involves 20 passes, all 11 players, moving the ball from one end of the pitch to the other, and is scored in a knockout match at the World Cup.Particularly, too, when it is scored by the Netherlands, and when it is conveying...
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA player ratings: Denzel Dumfries reprises Euro 2020 impact in World Cup round of 16

Netherlands became the first team to book their spot in the World Cup 2022 quarter-finals as they beat USA 3-1.Christian Pulisic had a brilliant opening inside the first minutes of the match to put USA ahead, but it was instead Memphis Depay who finished a scintillating team move inside ten minutes for the opener at the other end.A slow-paced first half played into the Dutch side’s hands and they doubled their lead right before the break - Daley Blind finishing the second goal after a neat move down the right.USA needed a response after the restart and Tim Ream...
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Dutch reach quarter-finals

Netherlands secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday, punishing a wasteful USA and emerging 3-1 winners in the first last-16 match in Qatar.USA started brightly, with Christian Pulisic missing a clear chance when one on one, before Louis van Gaal’s side opened the scoring with a brilliant team goal – finished off by Memphis Depay. Daley Blind doubled the Dutch lead on half time, and USA seemed destined to be heading home.A bizarre Haji Wright goal briefly had them back in the game, but Denzel Dumfries’ late strike quelled any potential comeback and sealed victory. Next up for Netherlands: Argentina or Australia.Relive all the action with our live blog below Read More Louis van Gaal masterclass sees Netherlands beat USA to cruise into World Cup quarter-finalsHow Netherlands scored the best team goal of the World Cup so farNetherlands vs USA player ratings: Denzel Dumfries reprises Euro 2020 impact in World Cup round of 16
The Independent

Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Lionel Messi begins knockout quest

Argentina play Australia at the World Cup as the knockout stage continues in Qatar. Lionel Messi will continue his quest to win the World Cup against an Australia who defied the odds to reach the last-16, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs. Netherlands defeated the USA in the early match, so the winner here will face the Dutch on Friday 9 December.Australia are looking to make history by reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time, but the Socceroos have already exceeded expectations by beating Denmark and Tunisia to second place in Group...
The Independent

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Rested France faces Poland

France, the reigning World Cup champions, has been warned by coach Didier Deschamps not to underestimate Poland and star Robert Lewandowski in the knockout round Sunday.Les Blues breezed through the group stage and clinched a spot in the round of 16 with a game to spare, which allowed Deschamps to rest his stars in France’s meaningless final first round game. Nine substitutes started in the 1-0 loss to Tunisia, and Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antonie Griezmann all came off the bench late in the game.France, with fresh legs, is the overwhelming favorite to beat Poland and...
The Independent

Argentina vs Australia live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV

Argentina and Lionel Messi continue their quest to win the World Cup when they face Australia in the knockout stages today.Argentina overcame an opening defeat to Saudi Arabia to qualify top of Group C, following crucial victories against Mexico and Poland.Argentina vs Australia LIVE: Latest build-up as Messi continues World Cup questAustralia defenied all expectations as the Socceroos finished runners-up in Group D thanks to wins over Tunisia and Denmark.Argentina were knocked out of the World Cup at this stage four years ago against eventual champions France, but Messi will hope to go much further this time in Qatar....
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

The USA have been sweating on the fitness of star forward Christian Pulisic ahead of their crunch last-16 clash with the Netherlands at the World Cup.Pulisic scored the winning goal of the USA’s crucial victory over Iran to secure second place in Group B and qualification for the knockout stages.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginBut it came at a cost, with the Chelsea forward suffering a pelvic injury while colliding with the Iran goalkeeper.Pulisic is confident he will be fit enough to face the Netherlands, however, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line...
The Independent

Louis van Gaal masterclass sees Netherlands beat USA to cruise into World Cup quarter-finals

The American dream is over but Louis van Gaal can still imagine glory. The Netherlands manager may have been in a minority of one when arguing his team could win the World Cup but his side marched into the quarter-finals with their best performance of the tournament so far. There was vindication in victory for Van Gaal as the Oranje prospered courtesy of his blueprint.The 71-year-olds has been criticised for abandoning the Dutch tradition of wingers but his wing-backs proved potent. The second goal was created by Denzel Dumfries for Daley Blind, the third a role reversal.Dumfries delivered the...
The Independent

World Cup last-16 preview: Who has the edge ahead of the knockout stages?

The World Cup enters its knockout phase from today after a group stage defined by shock results.Here, the PA news agency uses Fifa’s official statistics to preview each match in the round of 16.Netherlands v United States, Saturday 3pmLouis van Gaal’s Netherlands side qualified comfortably from Group A but are likely to face their stiffest challenge yet against the United States.The USA outshot the Netherlands by 28 to 24 in the group stage, but the Dutch converted 21 per cent of their efforts for a total of five goals compared with two. Promising forward Cody Gakpo has netted from...
The Independent

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse ill ahead of England World Cup match

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse has been suffering with illness ahead of his country’s World Cup last-16 clash with England.The former Birmingham and Portsmouth man led Senegal to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year before guiding them out of the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 2002.Twenty years ago Cisse was part of the squad which shocked holders France in the opening game before eventually losing to Turkey in the quarter-finals.The 46 year-old was missing from his media duties on Saturday, the day before the fixture against England in Al...
The Independent

Optimistic England fans warned Senegal ready to make history at World Cup

England have been warned Senegal are preparing to make history when the Three Lions face the “best in Africa” at the World Cup.Fans from the west African nation have been creating a party atmosphere in Qatar by dancing, singing and drumming ahead of Sunday’s last 16 tie.England supporters in Qatar are optimistic about progressing to the quarter-finals given the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions are missing former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane through injury.But the Lions of Teranga still have a number of top players in their ranks, including Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, his Blues teammate Kalidou Koulibaly and Watford...
The Independent

World Cup: England prepare to face Senegal on eve of last-16 tie

England’s remaining 25 players were present and correct on the eve of their World Cup 2022 last-16 clash with Senegal.Having topped Group B with wins against Iran and Wales either side of a draw with the United States, Gareth Southgate’s side kick-off the knockout phase at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.England head into the match with a fully fit squad, with all 25 players involved in the session at their Al Wakrah training base on Saturday afternoon.The only absentee is Ben White, who left the camp on Wednesday due to personal reasons.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England and Wales teams sing national anthems ahead of World Cup clashJohn Stones insists England’s Harry Kane every bit as ‘incredible’ as Erling HaalandHarry Maguire mocked in Ghanaian parliament with unexpected football analogy
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Christian Pulisic and Jesus Ferreira start

The Netherlands face the USA as the World Cup knockout stage begins in Qatar. The opening last-16 clash of the tournament sees the winners of Group A, the Netherlands, take on the runners-up of Group B, the USA, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.It’s been an unpredictable World Cup so far, perhaps the most ever following a chaotic group stage, and both of these teams will be looking to defy the odds and embark on a deep tournament run. Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side have faced criticism back home for the manner in which they finished...
The Independent

I’m a calm individual – Harry Kane looking to hit form for England at right time

England skipper Harry Kane is aiming to peak in time for the business end of the World Cup having failed to score during the group stage.The Tottenham striker is just two goals away from equalling Wayne Rooney’s all-time national record but has yet to hit the back of the net in Qatar as he and his team-mates prepare to face Senegal in the last 16.Kane has produced three assists across the Group B wins over Iran and Wales, while a goalless stalemate against the United States saw England advance as group winners.The 29-year-old won the Golden Boot four years ago...
The Independent

World Cup setting injury time records as six games in every ten see more than 100 minutes of action

Matches in the World Cup group stage saw an average of 12 minutes of stoppage time played, around five minutes longer than previous tournaments.More than 60 per cent of games lasted over 100 minutes and here, the PA news agency looks at how that figure compares to recent World Cups as well as the Premier League and Champions League.On and on and on…A stricter interpretation of stoppage time applied by FIFA for this tournament has seen numbers up across the board while injuries – such as the blow to the head suffered by Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand against England, leading...
The Independent

Qatar should not host Olympic Games, LGBTQ+ charity says

LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall insists Qatar should not host the Olympics with the country reportedly ready to bid for the Games.Qatar, where same-sex relationships are criminalised, is said to want to deliver the Games in 2036, using the World Cup as a platform for its ambitions.Many fans have encountered problems and had rainbow flags and other LGBTQ+ items of clothing confiscated when trying to enter stadiums at the tournament.England and Wales also did not wear the OneLove armband in support of the LGBTQ+ community in their opening games after being threatened with sanctions by Fifa.The Olympic community has more LGBTQ+ athletes...
