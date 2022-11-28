ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

On this day in 2012: Ashley Giles appointed England limited-overs head coach

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bnWpF_0jPWdIIs00

England named Ashley Giles as their new limited-overs head coach on this day in 2012.

Giles was appointed to take over the Twenty20 and one-day sides from England team director Andy Flower , who was looking to reduce his role within the national set-up.

Flower remained team director and would tour with the Test team, while Giles took charge of the limited-overs tour of India.

Former Warwickshire and England left-arm spinner Giles had led Warwickshire to the County Championship title the previous September as director of cricket.

He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed England ODI and T20 head coach and to be given an opportunity to coach at international level.

“I have worked closely with Andy in recent years as a selector and am looking forward to continuing to work together and to build on the progress that has been made with the ODI and T20 sides in recent years.”

Giles’ tenure in the role did not reap the hoped-for success and only lasted 18 months, during which England reached the 2013 Champions Trophy final. He was forced to deny accusations of English ball-tampering earlier in the competition.

He was stood down after the end of the disappointing 2013-14 winter, which included a 5-0 Ashes defeat in Australia. A 45-run defeat to minnows Holland during a miserable World Twenty20 campaign proved to be Giles last match in charge.

Giles went on to have spells as cricket director and head coach of Lancashire and sport director of Warwickshire and was named England’s director of cricket in 2018, overseeing their first ever World Cup victory in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who will England play after Wales in the 2022 World Cup? Last-16 fixtures and route to the final

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
FOX Sports

Wales vs. England highlights: England dominates to take Group B

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with all eyes on Group B to close out the day. England dominated Wales to win 3-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The win gave England the top spot in Group B. Despite the lopsided outcome, England struggled to...
The Associated Press

England and Wales players take a knee in World Cup match

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination. England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear “One Love” armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar. But they had to abandon those plans after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any captain that wore them. England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would take a knee at the start of the tournament. The team did it at all three Group B matches in Qatar. Wales only did it Tuesday.
The Independent

What time does England vs Wales kick off?

England can knock Wales out of the World Cup when they meet in the deciding fixture of Group B.Wales can also knock England out - but it would take a four-goal win against Gareth Southgate’s side and for one of Iran or the USA to win in the other fixture for the Three Lions to fail to reach the last 16.Wales will be out unless they beat England - but they would also need Iran and USA to draw.England will be hoping for an improved performance after being held to a 0-0 draw by USA last time out.Here’s everything...
BBC

Ruturaj Gaikwad: India batter hits seven sixes in one over

Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the first cricketer to hit seven sixes in one over in a limited-overs match. The India batter, 25, broke the record in a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final, playing for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday. Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was the bowler hit for...
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
The Associated Press

England striker Kane cleared to play Wales at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Harry Kane will be available to start for England in the team’s final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday. The striker took a hit on his ankle in England’s opening game against Iran and looked off the pace in the 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday.
The Independent

World Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans celebrate after cruising to victory against Wales

England fans’ spirits were high after the Three Lions cruised to victory in their “Battle of Britain” World Cup 2022 clash against Wales on Tuesday, 29 November.Meanwhile the Dragons were left heartbroken after crashing out of their second-ever tournament, losing 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.Scenes from Manchester and London showed England fans jumping in delight, with cups thrown into the air.After topping Group B, England will now face Senegal in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England beat Wales to claim Group B top spot in World Cup 2022England fans celebrate third goal against Wales in World Cup matchWorld Cup: Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes against Wales
BBC

World Cup 2022: No new injury for Wales' Joe Allen - Swans boss Russell Martin

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says Joe Allen did...
The Independent

England’s first Test in Pakistan since 2005 to go ahead despite virus in camp

England’s first Test match against Pakistan in the country since 2005 is due to go ahead as planned, despite concerns after a number of the touring party contracted a viral infection the day before play.The England and Wales Cricket Board has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board that they are in a position to field an XI, and the match will get under way on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.However, England have not announced whether they will be fielding the same team as the one they announced on Wednesday.Approximately 13 to 14 members of the travelling group were affected by...
The Independent

Sports minister to wear OneLove rainbow armband at England-Wales World Cup clash

Sports minister Stuart Andrew will wear the rainbow-coloured armband prohibited by Fifa when he attends the World Cup clash between England and Wales in Qatar.The Conservative frontbencher, who is gay, said it was “really unfair” that football’s governing body prevented the captains of England and Wales donning the OneLove anti-discrimination armband at the 11th hour.Seven European countries, including the two home nations, abandoned plans to wear the anti-discrimination symbol after Fifa threatened sporting sanctions.I want to show support and I was delighted to see that the German minister who attended a recent match has worn it, I think it is...
Yardbarker

England star returns home from World Cup due to unexplained personal reasons

England and Arsenal star Ben White has left the Three Lions’ World Cup camp early due to personal reasons and is not expected to return to Qatar before the end of the tournament. White hadn’t featured in any of England’s matches so far, with the Arsenal star being an...
The Associated Press

Viral Wales video hangs over World Cup clash with England

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — If England needs any added motivation ahead of its final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday, it only has to watch a certain video from 2016. Footage of Wales players celebrating wildly as their British neighbors crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Iceland went viral at the time.
The Independent

‘Brave’ England fan celebrates World Cup goal in sea of Welsh fans in Cardiff

An England supporter’s solitary celebration in a sea of red was caught on camera as the Three Lions scored their third goal against Wales.As Marcus Rashford scored England’s 100th World Cup goal, making it 3-0, the woman was the only fan in Cardiff with a smile on her face.“Try and spot the England fan,” BBC Sport presenter Gary Lineker remarked, before adding: “I mean, she’s very brave to be doing that really.”England claimed the Group B top spot as they progress to the last 16, sending the Welsh team home from World Cup 2022. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mark Drakeford asks for ‘a day’ to get over World Cup defeat to EnglandWales fans sing national anthem to team as Dragons bow out of World CupWorld Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans party after cruising to victory against Wales
BBC

World Cup 2022: Facing Spurs team-mate Kane a 'brilliant challenge' - Wales' Rodon

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Joe Rodon is relishing the "brilliant challenge" of facing Tottenham...
BBC

Pakistan v England: Brendon McCullum wants tourists to continue attacking approach

Venues: Rawalpindi, Multan & Karachi Dates: 1-5, 9-13 & 17-21 December. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, plus Test Match Special commentary on BBC Sounds. England will continue to play an aggressive brand of Test cricket during their three-match series in Pakistan, says coach Brendon McCullum. Ben...
The Independent

England vs Wales halftime act Chesney Hawkes called ‘standout performer’ after poor first half

The England vs Wales World Cup match had a surprise cameo in the form of Chesney Hawkes.Singer Hawkes performed his 1991 No 1 hit single “I Am the One and Only” during halftime at the match in Qatar.After what was an underwhelming first half for both sides, those in attendance quipped that Hawkes was the standout performer of the evening.The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delany tweeted: “Chesney Hawkes is playing ‘The One and Only’ at half-time in England vs Wales. I have no idea why this is happening.”“Chesney Hawkes singing ‘I Am The One Only’ at halftime might...
The Independent

World Cup: Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes against Wales

England took a dramatic lead in their World Cup 2022 clash with Wales by scoring two goals in two minutes. The Three Lions left the pitch at halftime scoreless, but came back out to the Doha stadium roaring, sending two balls into the net.This footage shows fans jumping for joy in BOXPARK, sending beer flying as they rejoiced in the victorious moment. A win will see the team top Group B as they progress into the Last 16, and continue their World Cup journey. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up in rainbow colours as England face USA in World Cup clashEngland and Wales teams sing national anthems ahead of World Cup clash‘So come on!’: Nine-year-old gives impassioned message to Wales team for World Cup
The Independent

The Independent

949K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy