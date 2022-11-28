ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey

It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy