Close friends remember Joe Engel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An “icon” and a “giant for justice and fairness,” those are just some of the words friends of Joe Engel used to describe the man who had such a resounding impact in our area and across the world.

“Anybody that knew him,” Charles Steinert, a family friend of Engel, said, “could not help but be impacted by his words. They were from the heart.”

People in the Lowcountry are coping with the loss of Holocaust survivor Joe Engel.

“He really made it his life to share his story with everyone about how he survived the Holocaust,” Samantha Krantz from the Charleston Jewish Federation said, “and really just put out the message to each person he told that he wanted this never to happen to anyone.”

That message he shared was a message of love.

“He was an activist who taught people about kindness and caring for others,” Anita Zucker, who was close friend of Engel, said.

And was received by thousands of people from all different backgrounds.

“If you look at the groups,” Steinert said, “it covered the entire spectrum of diversity. Of religion, color, sex, it didn’t matter. He wanted to talk.”

Those close to Engel say he was resilient—continuously sharing his life experiences even though oftentimes, it brought up horrific memories.

“His whole story,” Krantz said, “it just shows how much strength and courage he had. And I think even up until the days that he passed away, that strength and courage and that fighter inside of him continued on.”

Now, several people have vowed to continue telling Engel’s story, and others who survived the Holocaust, to ensure their legacy lives on and make sure we “never forget.”

“I heard it from my parents who experienced what happened,” Zucker said. “So, I have to be the spokesperson for them. I have to carry on for Joe Engel.”

Engel’s funeral will be held Monday, November 28, at 11:00 a.m., in Charleston.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.