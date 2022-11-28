ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Close friends remember Joe Engel

By Kevon Dupree
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAwYC_0jPWYqBz00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An “icon” and a “giant for justice and fairness,” those are just some of the words friends of Joe Engel used to describe the man who had such a resounding impact in our area and across the world.

“Anybody that knew him,” Charles Steinert, a family friend of Engel, said, “could not help but be impacted by his words. They were from the heart.”

People in the Lowcountry are coping with the loss of Holocaust survivor Joe Engel.

“He really made it his life to share his story with everyone about how he survived the Holocaust,” Samantha Krantz from the Charleston Jewish Federation said, “and really just put out the message to each person he told that he wanted this never to happen to anyone.”

That message he shared was a message of love.

“He was an activist who taught people about kindness and caring for others,” Anita Zucker, who was close friend of Engel, said.

And was received by thousands of people from all different backgrounds.

“If you look at the groups,” Steinert said, “it covered the entire spectrum of diversity. Of religion, color, sex, it didn’t matter. He wanted to talk.”

Those close to Engel say he was resilient—continuously sharing his life experiences even though oftentimes, it brought up horrific memories.

“His whole story,” Krantz said, “it just shows how much strength and courage he had. And I think even up until the days that he passed away, that strength and courage and that fighter inside of him continued on.”

Now, several people have vowed to continue telling Engel’s story, and others who survived the Holocaust, to ensure their legacy lives on and make sure we “never forget.”

“I heard it from my parents who experienced what happened,” Zucker said. “So, I have to be the spokesperson for them. I have to carry on for Joe Engel.”

Engel’s funeral will be held Monday, November 28, at 11:00 a.m., in Charleston.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Holocaust survivor Joe Engel passes, friend says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joe Engel, a Holocaust survivor and community leader, passed away Saturday, according to his family. He was 95.  “He will be missed. The enormity of his loss is huge. He wasn’t afraid of the antisemitism that we are dealing with today. He stood up to it and faced anyone and everything! […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Iconic ‘Coburg Cow’ decked out for holidays

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A West Ashley landmark is now decked out in her Christmas best. The Coburg Cow, lovingly called Bessie at times, was removed from her perch near Savannah Highway just days before Hurricane Ian impacted much of the South Carolina coast in late September. But the cow made her grand return […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lavel Davis Jr. laid to rest in Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Family, friends, former teammates, and community members came together to say their last goodbyes to Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players shot and killed on November 13th. He was just 20 years old. The beloved athlete was laid to rest on Wednesday at Bethel […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to find your Christmas tree in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, many Lowcountry residents are starting to deck the halls for the Christmas season. In 2021, 75 percent of American households displayed a Christmas tree, according to the American Christmas Tree Association, and with higher prices and less variety expected this year, experts are encouraging […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man wanted for questioning regarding October shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for questioning in reference to a recent shooting. According to NCPD, 38-year-old Christopher Rivers may have information regarding a shooting that occurred in the 7800 block of Dorchester Road around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Atkins Street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one person dead. According to NCPD, officers responded to Atkins Street shortly before 11:00 p.m. for a possible burglary/car break in. Upon arrival, officers found a man “who had a wound consistent with a gunshot.” He […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Aquarium’s new waterfront education center could open in 2024

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium received a $2 million donation from Boeing to support its mission to bring additional educational programs to the downtown Charleston area. News 2 previously reported that the Aquarium was looking to expand its footprint with an additional learning space at the nearby Charleston Maritime Center. The ‘Boeing […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO: Man wanted for questioning regarding home burglary

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is working to identify an individual wanted for questioning in regard to a home burglary in Summerville. The burglary occurred at an apartment on Timber Lane around Oct. 21. and surveillance video showed two unknown males in an open back window of the residence, according to […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy