The Midnight Club has told its final tale. The supernatural thriller has been cancelled at Netflix, mere hours after it was reported that series co-creator Mike Flanagan, along with Trevor Macy, has signed a production deal — via their Intrepid Pictures — with Amazon Studios. The Wrap was first to report the news. Based on Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel — and co-created by The Haunting of Bly Manor vets Flanagan and Leah Fong — The Midnight Club premiered Oct. 7 and followed eight ailing teenagers who reside at Brightcliffe Hospice, described in the show as “a place for terminal teenagers to transition on...

22 MINUTES AGO