Read full article on original website
Related
The Midnight Club Cancelled at Netflix After Co-Creator Inks Amazon Deal
The Midnight Club has told its final tale. The supernatural thriller has been cancelled at Netflix, mere hours after it was reported that series co-creator Mike Flanagan, along with Trevor Macy, has signed a production deal — via their Intrepid Pictures — with Amazon Studios. The Wrap was first to report the news. Based on Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel — and co-created by The Haunting of Bly Manor vets Flanagan and Leah Fong — The Midnight Club premiered Oct. 7 and followed eight ailing teenagers who reside at Brightcliffe Hospice, described in the show as “a place for terminal teenagers to transition on...
What Were The Most Heartbreaking TV Moments Of 2022?
I need a whole box of tissues just to talk about some of the Marc and Steven moments from Moon Knight.
Comments / 0