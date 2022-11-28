Read full article on original website
Don Osborne, 81, Vincennes
Donald W. Osborne, 81, of Vincennes, died November 28, 2022,in Bridgepointe Health Campus, Vincennes. Don was born January 14, 1941, in Vincennes, the son of Commodore “C.E.” and Selma (Strate) Osborne. He was the older brother to two sisters — Marilyn, who was his constant confidant and supporter, and their younger sister Edna, who preceded him in death in 2015.
Sharyn Catiller, 75, Oaktown
Sharyn J. (Nash) Catiller, 75, of Oaktown, IN, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her residence. Sharyn was born December 5, 1946 in Vincennes, the daughter of Theodore “Pete” and Susan Wheatley Nash. She was a graduate of St. Rose Academy and worked as a sales consultant for various stores. She married Gilbert “Gib” Catiller on March 1, 2003 and they made their life together for 19 years.
Margaret “Ann” Cooper, 84, Vincennes
Margaret “Ann” Cooper, 84, passed away at 7:14 a.m. on November 23, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born in Vincennes, IN on June 8, 1938, the daughter of Woodie and Merle (Miller) Kennedy. She married Larry H. Cooper on November 11, 1962, and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2021.
Jerry Cress, 67, Bicknell
Jerry Lee Cress Sr, 67, of Bicknell, Indiana passed away on November 26, 2022. He was born to the late Jesse Cress Sr. And Margaret Lee “Jewel” Cress, on July 16, 1955. Jerry served his country proudly in the United States Army, was a wrecker driver, mechanic in his younger years, then self- employed. Jerry enjoyed working on cars and working with his hands.
New Exterior a Huge Hit at the Pantheon
Renovations at the Pantheon Business Theatre in downtown Vincennes are a huge hit with those running the facility. The Pantheon now has a completed exterior, including a marquee-based facade facing Main Street. The building is at the corner of Fifth and Main in Vincennes. The exterior is also a tribute...
VU President Johnson Seeking Legislative Assistance This Year
Vincennes University will seek state funding this coming budget cycle for improvements to its Vincennes and Jasper campuses. The request will be for the long, budget setting Legislative session starting in January. VU president Chuck Johnson wants funding for a new building to sit on the site of the former...
Vincennes Christmas Parade of Lights Taking Entries
The annual Christmas Parade of Lights will step off on Main Street in downtown Vincennes at 6:30 Friday, December 9th. The parade will run on Main from First Street to Tenth Street. The parade is now being handled by the Vincennes City Council. At this time, the parade has about...
Vincennes Christmas Activities Set for Next Two Weekends
The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade is planned for Friday, December 9th at 6:00 p.m. The event will use the traditional Christmas parade route on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. The annual parade will be held on December 9th to square it with various other activities around Vincennes in that time period.
Wreaths Across Knox County Purchase Deadline Extended to Mid-December
The annual “Wreaths Across America” deadline has now been extended to December 15th. The deadline is two days before the actual Wreaths Across Knox County ceremony on Saturday, December 17th. The program is a joint effort by both the Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. The wreaths are $15...
Vincennes City Council Members Chime In on E-Gift Card Rollout
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce’s E-Gift Cards are now available to anyone wishing to shop in Knox County. The electronic gift cards allow users to double the purchasing power of their cards, with a buy one card, get one free offer. The original purchase can be from $20 to $200 per card, with a maximum of 2 cards.
GRC Confirms January 9th Closure of Memorial Bridge in Downtown Vincennes
The planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes will run from January 9th to April 30th. That word has been released by the George Rogers Clark National Park. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The closure allows...
VCSC “Backpacks of Love” Gets Some Love from KCCF
Backpacks of Love for the Vincennes Community School Corporation recently received a $1,000 grant from the Knox County Community Foundation through the Knox Gives Grant Program. The program allows Knox County Community Foundation advisory board members to recommend $1,000 grants to local nonprofit organizations. The Foundation’s most recent grant recommendation was made by Chrissy Lange for general support to Backpacks of Love for VCSC.
Lyla Haag, 82, Washington
Lyla “Sue” Haag, 82, of Washington went to her heavenly home on Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born on October 29, 1940 in Washington, IN to Lyle and Betty McCafferty. Sue was a member of the St. John Episcopal Church in Washington and was their organist for over 40 years. She taught kindergarten in Loogootee schools and later retired from Barr Reeve Schools where she taught Special Education. She taught piano lessons to many kids. She was active in The Red Hats (she was Queen Bee), Class of 58 Group, the Event Planner of everything, and her Special Butterfly Girls.
Giving Tuesday Set for Tomorrow
Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday — and the United Way of Knox County is promoting it in a little different way this year. Through its Facebook page, the group is offering a printable 10% off coupon at the Vincennes Texas Roadhouse. The coupon is available through the United Way of Knox County’s new Facebook page at United Way of Knox County Vincennes.
LHS One of Four Statewide Schools in Pilot Learning System
Vincennes Lincln High School is one of four schools statewide to be part of a new learning system called P-Tech. The program is a relationship-driven effort to expand hands-on learning with business, industry, and higher education partners. The LHS program will work toward an advanced manufacturing path, at first. As...
Vincennes Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 11/30
The Lincoln Lady Alices fell to 3A #8 Gibson Southern 78-49. Lincoln was led by Ari Gerkin with 15 points, with Faith Fleetwood adding 9. The Alices are 4-4 and travel to Salem Friday. (Clay City Slithers By Warriors) The Clay City Eels rode a 25-10 middle two quarter surge...
Rivet’s Cadence Mills to Continue Golf Career at Saint Mary of the Woods
Rivet senior Cadence Mills will sign a letter of intent to play golf next year at Saint Mary of the Woods College in Terre Haute. Mills, a senior at Rivet, will make the signing official at a ceremony on Wednesday, December seventh, at Rivet.
NK Boys at Home; LHS Girls on Road Tonight
The North Knox Warriors host the Clay City Eels. The Warriors are 0-1, after losing their opener to White River Valley. Tip time is 7:30; pregame show at 7:15 on 105.7, WUZR. The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices travel to Gibson Southern. Tip time is 7:30 pm; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM.
KC Salvation Army Seeking Donations, Volunteers for Coming Campaign
The Knox County Salvation Army is seeking both donations and volunteers for its kettle campaign. The group’s goal this year is $58,000. Knox County Salvation Army commander Karla Salisbury reminds everyone that funding is a very vital part of their operations budget each year. Volunteers, groups, and competitions are...
State Gas Prices at $3.65 a Gallon; Gas Prices Much Lower in Vincennes
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Monday stood at $3.65 a gallon, a penny lower than Sunday and ten cents higher than Monday’s national average. It’s also 20 cents lower than a week ago, 20 cents lower than a month ago, and 38...
