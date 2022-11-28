Lyla “Sue” Haag, 82, of Washington went to her heavenly home on Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born on October 29, 1940 in Washington, IN to Lyle and Betty McCafferty. Sue was a member of the St. John Episcopal Church in Washington and was their organist for over 40 years. She taught kindergarten in Loogootee schools and later retired from Barr Reeve Schools where she taught Special Education. She taught piano lessons to many kids. She was active in The Red Hats (she was Queen Bee), Class of 58 Group, the Event Planner of everything, and her Special Butterfly Girls.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO