Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: School changes for Thursday (ongoing updates)
Hope Lutheran School starting 2 hours late, no morning extended-care program or half-day preschool. KG November 30, 2022 (10:04 pm) Kennedy Catholic two hours late start. Wsresident December 1, 2022 (6:53 am) Why? We don’t even have snow on the ground The forecast is 50% for the next 2 hours....
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Tuesday pm updates, and a forecast change
(Newest image from SDOT’s California/Alaska traffic cam) 12 PM: More than four hours after whqt’s been mostly light snow started falling, no notable problems reported so far. But more snow is expected – here’s the Winter Weather Advisory – and so is wind – here’s the Wind Advisory – so we’re keeping close watch on it all. Text or call 206-293-6302 if you have any info to share with the community. Here’s what we’ve received so far:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wintry Tuesday watch; snow arrives
7:54 AM: Sticking on cars, but not on the road, yet (at least here – and we’re at ~~300′ elevation). 8:08 AM: Still snowing but it’s very light. And thanks to everyone who texted when it started in earnest about half an hour ago! Meantime, a ferry note: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth remains down to 1 boat, with the Kitsap not fixed yet.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Water Taxi returns to full schedule
In case you missed our mention earlier – Metro says both Water Taxi routes, West Seattle and Vashon, are returning to full service this afternoon. Two of the three boats had to be taken out of service Monday for repairs to propeller damage, but Metro says the work is complete on M/V Doc Maynard so it’s back in service, and along with M/V Spirit of Kingston, that means full service on both runs. The regular Vashon boat, M/V Sally Fox, is still awaiting repairs. We asked specifics regarding the “submerged debris” on which the propeller damage was blamed; Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer replied, “Per our water taxi team, we typically encounter debris between Duwamish Head and Alki Point. During high tides in the winter, logs get washed into our path. Large debris can be found everywhere we operate, washing off the shores of Vashon, Downtown Seattle and from the rivers.”
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s what’s scheduled for the rest of today/tonight, so far (UPDATED WITH POSTPONEMENT)
With more snow expected.- not to mention wind – everything’s subject to change. But so far, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide, here’s what’s scheduled for the rest of today/tonight – we’ll update as the day goes on with any changes we find out about (updates appreciated at westseattleblog@gmail.com):
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Shining bright in Fauntlee Hills
Tonight we photographed one of the first big West Seattle Christmas light displays up every year … at the home of Ken Arkills in Fauntlee Hills. The house is on a corner lot, so there’s a lot to see on multiple sides. You can see it at 39th...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Power outage in Gatewood
8:44 PM: Though it still isn’t showing up on the Seattle City Light map, we’ve heard from several people about an outage in Gatewood. We’re told it started more than an hour ago. (One location mentioned: 4000 block of SW Webster.) No indication of the cause, though of course it’s been a day and night of feisty weather. So for now, we’re just noting it for the record. Side note: Checking on this, we discovered the City Light outage map has undergone something of an overhaul sometime in the past week or so – mostly some visual changes to the same basic info it’s long offered.
westseattleblog.com
CORONAVIRUS: Another West Seattle COVID-testing site shuts down
Two months shy of two years after its opening, the Curative COVID-testing trailer at Don Armeni Boat Ramp has closed. We asked about its status after noticing it was no longer listed on the company’s webmap, though the trailer was still on site when we checked this morning. Curative spokesperson Pasquale Gianni tells WSB the company expects to close all its COVID-testing sites by the end of the year, unless “an unexpected demand for testing services” arises. (Gianni adds that the company is pivoting to another health-care venture, involving “a new approach to employer-based health insurance” that it’s launching in Austin, Texas.) For a while, Curative also had a testing van on the Summit Atlas campus in Arbor Heights, but closed that one in May.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 8 notes
(Beauty in fallen leaves and lingering flowers, photographed by Caity Gerhardt) From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar, here are notes for the rest of today/tonight:. SOUTHWEST POOL CLOSED: The city-run pool at 2801 SW Thistle is closed again today for staff shortage because of illness.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Sneak peek at Menashes’ almost-ready display
In the second week of putting up West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights, the Menashe family estimates they’re about 80 percent done. Thursday night (December 1st) is still the planned official first night, but we got a partial preview tonight just after sunset. Most of the decorations that were...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Added during West Seattle Bridge closure, SFD Ladder 13 and Medic 26 will stay here
The City Council took its final budget vote today, and money for added Seattle Fire resources in our area made the final cut. Shortly after the West Seattle Bridge closure in 2020, SFD took Ladder 13 and Medic 26 out of its reserves and stationed them – along with the personnel to staff them – in West Seattle and South Park, respectively. That doubled our area’s allocation of each of those types of units; previously, if a big call, or pverlapping calls, required more than 1 ladder truck or medic unit to respond to this area, the second one had to come from another part of the city. The council news release about today’s budget vote says the two units responded to more than 2,000 calls last year alone, The argument for keeping them beyond the reopening of the bridge was improving response times for the southernmost areas of the city – without the added medic unit based at Station 26 in South Park, medic response times could triple, and without the added ladder truck based at Station 37 in Sunrise Heights, response times to southernmost West Seattle could double.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: What caused the Lincoln Park sewage leak
1:28 PM: Here’s what more we’ve found out about the Lincoln Park sewage/wastewater leak first reported here Sunday afternoon. King County Wastewater Treatment Division spokesperson Marie Fiore says it was not a broken pipe but a malfunctioning valve in an underground vault along the line. Since the county’s Barton Pump Station pumps “intermittently,” the leak wasn’t major, she said – the wastewater (combined sewage/stormwater) that had spilled into the vault has been removed with suction equipment, and repairs are complete. Since an undetermined amount of wastewater did make it onto the beach and into Puget Sound, they’ll keep the beach closed as a precaution while they test the water to be sure it’s safe. We asked if the valve that malfunctioned was part of what was replaced in that area in 2006 or was part of the 2015 pump-station upgrade; Fiore is checking on that. She did say the vault is inspected multiple times per month, most recently November 15th.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox prowlers
We live in a townhouse in the alley behind Juneau Street Market. Our neighbor’s mailbox was broken into on Monday night and his mail was stolen. (The thief also checked our mailboxes and checked out our neighbor’s house.) We have video of the thieves approaching and of the break-in. (above) … Our neighbor has reported the incident but we wanted the West Seattle community to be aware.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: 2 easy ways to give the gift of history
(Photo courtesy Southwest Seattle Historical Society) Two holiday-shopping notes tonight from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society – first, TONIGHT is the deadline to order Log House Museum 25th anniversary apparel in time to get it before Christmas (as first mentioned here two weeks ago) – you can order here. They’ll have another batch for sale after that, through year’s end, but not available before Christmas, so if you’re interested, order now.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red CR-V
Andy sent this stolen-car report, hoping you might see it abandoned somewhere:. I wanted to report that my red 1999 Honda CR-V was stolen sometime between 3 am-530 am this morning. It had been parked right in front of our house on SW Dawson Street (west of California Ave/Rite Aid).
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Shooting investigation near east end of West Seattle Bridge
(Added: Reader photo, via text) 2:05 PM: Thanks for the tip. The east end of the West Seattle Bridge is affected by a shooting investigation right now. Seattle Police say, they responded initially to 6th/Spokane for “a report of one person shot inside a vehicle,” adding that “The ramp to the West Seattle Bridge will be blocked while (officers) conduct their investigation.”
westseattleblog.com
SCHOOLS: Meet – and join! – Friends of West Seattle Elementary
Those are some of the founding members of the new PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) launched for West Seattle Elementary. Elle sent the photo and report:. West Seattle Elementary is excited to announce the launch of its Parent Teacher Organization (PTO): Friends of West Seattle Elementary (also known as FOWSE). Readers...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more burglary cases
Late last night, we reported on the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into a west Admiral home. He’s in jail this afternoon; the register shows it’s his fifth time there this year. Meantime, we have information on two other burglary cases, both early this morning:. MULTIPLE...
westseattleblog.com
GIVING TUESDAY: Here’s what you can help Mode Music and Performing Arts do
Before we get back to snow coverage – a message about holiday giving. You have ample opportunities throughout the season (we have a list of donation drives in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide), but today in particular has become known as Giving Tuesday. Your favorite local nonprofits appreciate community support. Among them, Mode Music and Performing Arts, on a mission to make arts education more accessible to more students. Here’s what they asked us to share with you:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man arrested near school in stolen pickup with drugs, gun
Seattle Police have arrested a man found in the stolen pickup shown above near Highland Park Elementary, passed out, partly unclothed, with drugs and a loaded gun. They say people at the school and in the neighborhood reported the man around 7:40 am for “lewd conduct” at 11th/Cloverdale. Officers found the 26-year-old man, a convicted felon, inside the pickup “which appeared to have been spray-painted white,” with his pants pulled down. His girlfriend was trying to wake him up. After learning the pickup was stolen, they arrested him, and a subsequent search turned up what SPD lists as “a 24-gram brick of cocaine, 115 grams of methamphetamine in individual baggies, a 55-gram rock of methamphetamine, 149 fentanyl pills, and ammunition.”
Comments / 0