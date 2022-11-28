Read full article on original website
Related
Andy Cohen Reveals Meghan Markle Was 'Gleeful' That She Had To Remind Him They Met Before
Andy Cohen and Meghan Markle met before she became the Duchess of Sussex — though the Bravo star couldn't recall their interactions. Despite the semi-awkward exchange when she reminded him, Cohen understood why Markle was "gleeful" in that moment. "I understand why she would want to throw that in my face, basically," the 54-year-old said on the Wednesday, November 30, episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live. "I understand, you know, you never forget how you were treated. You’re still the same person – she’s still Meghan Markle."Cohen appeared on Markle's Tuesday, November 29, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast,...
Mollie King ‘heartbroken’ by father’s death from brain tumour: ‘Heartbroken beyond words’
Mollie King has revealed that her father died just days after she gave birth to her baby daughter last week.The Saturdays singer shared the sad news in an Instagram post, adding that her father “held on a few extra days” to meet the family’s new arrival.King, 35, and her partner, cricketer Stuart Broad, recently welcomed their first child, named Annabella. They announced her birth on Thursday (24 November) with two snaps of them taking turns to hold and kiss her.But in her latest post on Wednesday night (30 November), the Living For The Weekend singer confirmed her father Stephen King...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0