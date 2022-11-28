Andy Cohen and Meghan Markle met before she became the Duchess of Sussex — though the Bravo star couldn't recall their interactions. Despite the semi-awkward exchange when she reminded him, Cohen understood why Markle was "gleeful" in that moment. "I understand why she would want to throw that in my face, basically," the 54-year-old said on the Wednesday, November 30, episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live. "I understand, you know, you never forget how you were treated. You’re still the same person – she’s still Meghan Markle."Cohen appeared on Markle's Tuesday, November 29, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast,...

39 MINUTES AGO