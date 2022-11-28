Sleep plunges the soldier back into the horrors of Ukraine’s battlefields. He can hear bombs falling again and picture explosions. He imagines himself frantically running, trying to save himself and others. The nightmares are so vivid and frightening that he pleads with his doctor for help. “It will blow my mind,” he warns. “So do something.”“Very, very, very stressful,” Witalij Miskow, 45, says of the night terrors he's fighting with tranquilizers and therapy at a mental health treatment center for soldiers on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.When peace eventually returns to Ukraine, many thousands of other soldiers are...

