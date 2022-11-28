Read full article on original website
Related
China's Xi discusses trade, Russia, Taiwan with EU's Michel
BEIJING — (AP) — China says president and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping was holding talks Thursday with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing, amid frictions over trade, Russia and Taiwan. The official Xinhua News Agency gave no details about the discussions Thursday. However, EU...
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests
HONG KONG — (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started...
US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent
Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
El Salvador journalists sue NSO Group in US over alleged Pegasus attacks
Salvadoran digital newspaper El Faro's employees filed a lawsuit in a US federal court on Wednesday against NSO Group, alleging the Israeli firm's controversial Pegasus software was used to spy on them. "One of the main demands of this lawsuit is that the federal court require NSO Group to identify, return and delete all information obtained through these attacks," El Faro said.
'Do something:' Ukraine works to heal soldiers' mental scars
Sleep plunges the soldier back into the horrors of Ukraine’s battlefields. He can hear bombs falling again and picture explosions. He imagines himself frantically running, trying to save himself and others. The nightmares are so vivid and frightening that he pleads with his doctor for help. “It will blow my mind,” he warns. “So do something.”“Very, very, very stressful,” Witalij Miskow, 45, says of the night terrors he's fighting with tranquilizers and therapy at a mental health treatment center for soldiers on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.When peace eventually returns to Ukraine, many thousands of other soldiers are...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0