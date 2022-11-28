ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

98.1 KHAK

A Historic Night For Kris Murray In Iowa Win [WATCH]

In the final year of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Kris Murray made sure people would remember his performance. Murray became the first Iowa Hawkeye player since Bruce King in 1977 to score 30 or more points and pull down at least 20 rebounds in the same game. Murray went off for 31 points and 20 rebounds in Iowa's 81-65 win over Georgia Tech Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that both totals are career highs for Murray. The night was also special to head coach Fran McCaffery who got career win number 499.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Reynolds among governors asking for vaccine mandate to be dropped

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds and 20 other governors on Wednesday asked President Biden to drop a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the Armed Forces. Reynolds released a statement saying the vaccine mandate creates a security risk because it led to recruiting shortfalls in the Armed Forces.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

COVID-19 cases continue to jump in Iowa throughout November

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of COVID-19 cases took a big jump in Iowa over the past week. New numbers released on Wednesday by state health officials show over 3,400 positive cases of COVID-19. That's up nearly 500 cases from the week before. The number of COVID-19 cases...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Iowa’s Democrats are getting bulldozed

The 2022 Midterms confirmed one thing about Iowa — it is not a swing state anymore. Republicans ran the table, as they retained all their statewide offices by comfortable margins. In addition, the GOP managed to flip Iowa’s fourth house seat in the 3rd Congressional District and the office of the state attorney general. This almost gave them a clean sweep, but Democrats held onto the office of state auditor.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OMAHA, NE
Axios Des Moines

Here's your chance to live at an Iowa state park for free

If you've ever wanted to live in nature, a volunteer opportunity from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources may be your shot.Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is searching for volunteers who are willing to live at its parks for up to five months in exchange for a free campsite.The program has been going on for several years.Zoom in: Volunteer campground hosts who can assist with daily operations — like talking with visitors — are needed from May to October.A wide mix of people apply to be park hosts, including retirees, people who have free summers and out-of-state visitors, said Zachary Faust of the Iowa DNR.Volunteers are expected to live in their own campers. Some of the parks that need people include Clear Lake, Walnut Woods, George Wyth, Pikes Peak and Lake Wapello.How to apply: Visit the Iowa DNR site here.Of note: State officials evicted Iowa DNR rangers from 23 state parks earlier this year because of needed repairs at their state-owned houses.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (11/28): Iowa, Iowa State stay in top 10

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Iowa are still inside the top 10 of the latest women's college basketball rankings released by the Associated Press. The Cyclones come in at No. 8 while Iowa was No. 10. Creighton is also ranked, coming at No. 13. ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25. 3. UConn.
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years

IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa Bicycle Coalition pushes for hands-free legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the Iowa legislative session set to begin on January 9, 2023, the Iowa Bicycle Coalition hopes lawmakers will make it illegal for drivers to look at their phones. Right now, it’s only illegal to send or read a message in Iowa while driving. Iowa Bicycle Coalition Executive Director Mark Wyatt said […]
IOWA STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Iowa State Women’s Signee Scores 48 Points

New Iowa State women’s basketball signee Audi Crooks dropped 48 points on an opponent during a recent high school game. Crooks, a 6-foot-3 center who plays at Bishop Garrigan in Algona, Iowa, signed with the Cyclones as part of a five-player class considered to be the highest-rated class in program history.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Georgia Tech vs. Iowa

Iowa basketball returns to the floor on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as the Hawkeyes will take on Georgia Tech in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 coming into this contest and are fresh off a loss to TCU in The Emerald Coast Classic title game, while the Yellow Jackets are 4-2, with their most recent game coming against North Alabama, which resulted in a win.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
