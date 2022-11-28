ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

‘Deck the Paws’ event held at Gathering Place

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A special Christmas event for dogs was held at Gathering Place, near E. 31st St and Riverside Dr., on Sunday afternoon.

The ‘Deck the Paws’ event was presented by AARP Oklahoma and lasted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the PSO Reading Tree.

The event featured free pet photos with Santa Claus, free homemade biscuits from the Bridges Foundation, adoptable dogs from Skiatook Paws & Claws, a pop-up pet boutique, a ornament making station with Dogtopia.

$10 vouchers, which can be used at Gathering Place’s dining options, were also handed out to the first 35 attendees.

