Couch: Kamaria McDaniel's journey back to starring role gives MSU women's basketball hope it's found its go-to player

By Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. –  The length of the embrace between Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant and guard Kamaria McDaniel after Sunday's postgame press conference spoke to the significance of what had just taken place.

MSU’s women’s basketball team had lost, 86-78, to No. 18 Oregon in its finale in the PK85 Invitational. The bigger story, from the Spartans’ perspective, was McDaniel, whose journey made a 28-point performance Sunday especially satisfying — for her and her coach — even in defeat.

“She’s been through it, man. This kid’s been through it,” Merchant said of McDaniel, the Spartans’ grad-transfer guard by way of Baylor and, before that, Penn State.

“She's just a warrior. I was extremely happy for her ability to get out there and just compete.”

McDaniel doesn’t take that for granted — playing freely, her surgically repaired knee allowing her to dominate again.

When MSU tied the game 68-68, briefly completing a comeback from down as many as 17 points, forcing Oregon to call a timeout, McDaniel’s teammates came off the bench, charging toward her with excitement.

“In that moment … just euphoria,” McDaniel said.

“Although we came up short, that (comeback) was new for our team. That was a new feel, that was a new energy. That's something we can take and build on.”

Same for McDaniel’s performance, playing primarily point guard instead of off the ball, a move Merchant made to counter Oregon’s zone by having more shooters on the floor. It’s something Merchant said she needs to do more often — put the ball in McDaniel’s hands. Because …

“Well, you can't guard her,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “If she's making 3s (McDaniel made three of them), she becomes almost unguardable because she's so quick. And she's got that beautiful pull-up jump shot. I thought she was really tremendous. We tried a lot of different things. She went by our traps, sometimes went through our traps. We had different players on her. And nobody could slow her up. She's a heck of a player.”

Oregon had enough to answer Sunday, the Ducks continuing their assault from behind the 3-point line with three 3s shortly after MSU tied it. They were shooting close to 70% from the floor as a team at halftime. But McDaniel gave MSU something they’ve been missing on a roster full of scoring balance — someone who’s a flat-out problem for opponents.

“I thought K-Mac did a really did a good job of holding everyone together, competing, being gritty on both ends of the floor, rebounding, sharing the ball — seven assists,” Merchant said, after her team fell to 6-2, though it put up a much better fight than Thursday against No. 5 Iowa State . “It was fun to watch her. That's what we were kind of missing — a go-to guy. Will she get 28 (points) night in and night out? I don't know. Hope so. But I'm very confident that kid has skill sets, and we’ve got to use them.”

McDaniel had only been averaging 10.7 points through the first seven games, with a season-high of 14 points three times. She doubled that Sunday and looked like a player without limitations.

Sort of like she did at Penn State, where she averaged nearly 20 points per game three years ago, before transferring to perennial power Baylor, where she sat out the 2020-21 season after blowing out her left knee. She didn’t feel right physically or mentally last season, playing in just 10 games before leaving the Bears’ program in late January .

“I went through a lot and I'm coming off a knee injury that took me abnormally long to recover from, that I'm still working to fully recover from,” she said.

McDaniel received an extra year of eligibility through a mental health wavier, though Baylor didn’t sign off on it. Merchant kept a scholarship open for her until June, when the NCAA ruled she could play.

“I felt good about (the likelihood of the waiver),” Merchant said, “because she had documentation to prove it. She had been talking to somebody to help her through some of the struggles of not only the coaching change (at Baylor, where Kim Mulkey left for LSU), but her physical change.”

Merchant didn’t recruit McDaniel initially out of Dearborn Heights Robichaud in 2017, because McDaniel had suffered another knee injury as a junior and MSU was set at the position. And, frankly, Merchant said, McDaniel didn’t look like the player she’s become.

“She was a good player, but she wasn’t as skilled yet,” Merchant said. “She’s a worker, that kid.”

“I've been chipping away at the rock,” McDaniel said. “I've been through a lot. God is good. I've been working on my mental (health) and just trying to visualize myself being where I want to be. Coach (Merchant) has instilled so much confidence in me, it's unwavering. And I really appreciate her for that. Because it's really about the village around you and your mindset around you that can make or break you, and these people believe in me. And so I'm going continue to put the work in and continue to be the best I can be for the team.”

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Couch: Kamaria McDaniel's journey back to starring role gives MSU women's basketball hope it's found its go-to player

Lansing State Journal

