Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find runaway teens
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to find a pair of runaway teenagers from the Crozet area. According to police, Abigail Garfield and Landon Peery, both 16 years old, are missing. This is not the first time these two teens have...
Augusta Free Press
Missing person: Augusta County authorities searching for James William Painter, 46
A Churchville man was who last seen at the Sheetz in Waynesboro on Nov. 20 has been reported missing to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. James William Painter, 46, is 5’7”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Sheriff’s Office. If anyone...
cbs19news
Sheriff's office asks for help to find missing Churchville man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing man who has not been seen for more than a week. According to a release, 46-year-old James William Painter of Churchville was last seen at the Sheetz gas station in Waynesboro on Nov. 20.
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Johnson City, Tenn., shooting arrested in Albemarle County
A man wanted in a Johnson City, Tenn., attempted murder was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday. According to Albemarle County Police, Micah Kristian Turner was detained during the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forrest Court. Turner is wanted for his alleged involvement in...
wsvaonline.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: State Police identify pedestrian victim in Nov. 21 Interstate 81 accident
Virginia State Police has identified the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 21 accident on Interstate 81 at the 225 mile marker in Augusta County. Bradley O’Brian Reid, 36, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene of the 11 p.m. accident, according to VSP. The accident occurred as a 2020...
WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office urges community to be aware of porch pirates
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, many people may be waiting on their holiday packages to be delivered. Local law enforcement agencies are urging the public to beware of porch pirates. “Last year around this time, there were a ton of packages stolen from...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Rockingham County
53-year-old Dwain E. Gillispie of Broadway was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading west on Melrose Road when he failed to maneuver a curve and crossed the road's center line before colliding with a Chevrolet Tahoe heading east.
WSET
Dog found shot in Botetourt County dies, deputies searching for suspect
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Black Friday a family driving in Botetourt County found a dog who has been shot near the intersection of Botetourt Road and Chatham Road. A deputy rushed the dog to the animal hospital, but the dog couldn't be saved and he died. The...
WSET
36-year-old Lynchburg man dies after being struck by bus on Interstate 81: VSP
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. According to VSP, the crash occurred on November 21 at approximately 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 225-mile marker. A 2020 Ford Transit passenger bus was traveling north on I-81 in...
Smith Mountain Eagle
House fire occurs in Moneta
A house was engulfed in flames Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Moneta. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10) and Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) were alerted at 6:49 a.m. Nov. 23 to Bold Branch Road in Bedford County for a reported structure fire. Medic...
WHSV
“Driving high is not as bad as driving drunk” says local criminal justice planner
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Experts say never have substances in your system that can impair your judgement and senses when you’re behind the wheel. Local Criminal Justice Planner Frank Sottaceti said 227 cases of driving under the influence have been reported in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County over the last year.
Charlottesville Police investigating Thanksgiving weekend theft
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the person of interest who they say is connected to a larceny that took place in the city over the weekend.
WSLS
Lynchburg man dies after being hit by vehicle on I-81, according to VSP
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. – A Lynchburg man has died after State Police said he was hit by a vehicle on I-81 in Augusta County. Authorities said the fatal crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. on I-81 at the 225-mile marker when a 2020 Ford Transit bus was going north in the left lane.
wsvaonline.com
Staunton mans case delayed
Another hearing and another delay in the case of a Staunton man accused of pointing a gun at an Augusta County’s Sheriff’s deputy. According to online records, a hearing scheduled yesterday afternoon for Allen Dale Kisamore was postponed until December 6th in the General District Court. It is the fourth time such a hearing has been continued.
WHSV
Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Lynchburg died after he was hit walking along I-81 last week. Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. near the 225 mile marker. A transit passenger bus was heading north in the left lane when hit...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police welcome six Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy grads
The Albemarle County Police Department has added six new officers to the department. On Thursday, Nov. 17, ACPD supported six recruits as they graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy. During the 20-week academy, the recruits passed all the requirements for law enforcement certification in Virginia. The graduates included:
WSET
'Things aren't right:' Shots fired at Meadows Apartment Complex in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday afternoon a neighborhood in Lynchburg was riddled by gunfire. The Lynchburg Police Department said they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots at Meadows Apartment Complex, and the shots can be heard in video acquired by ABC13. The woman who sent it to the...
cvilletomorrow.org
One of these three officers will be Charlottesville’s new police chief
Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. The three finalists for Charlottesville’s new chief of police made a public appearance at a community forum Monday night. The current acting chief, Latroy A. “Tito” Durrette is in the running, along with Michael Kochis, the chief of the Warrenton Police Department, and Easton L. McDonald, a commander in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An apartment in Lynchburg was struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received several calls around 4:45 p.m. Sunday from callers who heard gunshots near the Meadows Apartment Complex. 911 callers told police they heard gunshots and then saw...
Comments / 0