Nelson County, VA

cbs19news

Police ask for help to find runaway teens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to find a pair of runaway teenagers from the Crozet area. According to police, Abigail Garfield and Landon Peery, both 16 years old, are missing. This is not the first time these two teens have...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Sheriff's office asks for help to find missing Churchville man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing man who has not been seen for more than a week. According to a release, 46-year-old James William Painter of Churchville was last seen at the Sheetz gas station in Waynesboro on Nov. 20.
CHURCHVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Crash sends woman to UVA

A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

House fire occurs in Moneta

A house was engulfed in flames Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Moneta. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10) and Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) were alerted at 6:49 a.m. Nov. 23 to Bold Branch Road in Bedford County for a reported structure fire. Medic...
MONETA, VA
wsvaonline.com

Staunton mans case delayed

Another hearing and another delay in the case of a Staunton man accused of pointing a gun at an Augusta County’s Sheriff’s deputy. According to online records, a hearing scheduled yesterday afternoon for Allen Dale Kisamore was postponed until December 6th in the General District Court. It is the fourth time such a hearing has been continued.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Lynchburg died after he was hit walking along I-81 last week. Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. near the 225 mile marker. A transit passenger bus was heading north in the left lane when hit...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

One of these three officers will be Charlottesville’s new police chief

Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. The three finalists for Charlottesville’s new chief of police made a public appearance at a community forum Monday night. The current acting chief, Latroy A. “Tito” Durrette is in the running, along with Michael Kochis, the chief of the Warrenton Police Department, and Easton L. McDonald, a commander in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An apartment in Lynchburg was struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received several calls around 4:45 p.m. Sunday from callers who heard gunshots near the Meadows Apartment Complex. 911 callers told police they heard gunshots and then saw...
LYNCHBURG, VA

