Chesapeake, VA

Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Oklahoma citizen-led initiative would codify abortion access

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Roger Coody has no legal training and his political experience until recently had been limited to registering people to vote. Now, the Oklahoma hairstylist is pushing a ballot proposal he wrote that would make abortion access a constitutional right in his deeply red state, where Republican lawmakers have banned the procedure in nearly all circumstances.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town’s water

MONTROSE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community’s drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads...
DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
Eight traffic fatalities on Missouri highways during Thanksgiving holiday

KSNF/KODE — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight traffic fatalities over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. One of those fatalities included an out-of-state pedestrian who died while crossing Highway 65 just south of Sedalia. The Patrol reports 52-year-old Mark Eduardos of Evansville, Tennessee, was struck Saturday night. Eduardos was...
MISSOURI STATE
Landmark trial over Arkansas youth gender care ban resumes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A psychiatrist called to the stand by Arkansas as the state defends its ban on gender-affirming care for children said Monday he was concerned about the impact the law could have on some transgender youth who would see their treatments cut off. Dr. Stephen...
ARKANSAS STATE
Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court...
EL PASO, TX
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Local tow companies offer winter safety tips

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Yesterday’s snow has been keeping tow companies around western Wisconsin busy. If you find yourself needing a tow, area tow truck drivers have a few reminders. If you’re staying with your car, make sure to remain in the vehicle with the emergency lights on. Other...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin nonprofits helping families this holiday season

CHIPPEWA VALLEY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but for some families, the holidays can mean some financial difficulties. To help ensure everyone has an enjoyable holiday season, two organizations in western Wisconsin are working to provide free resources to the community. “Right...
WISCONSIN STATE

