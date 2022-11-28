ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Senior duo for Gaylord volleyball honored on All-Big North teams

By Dylan Jespersen, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
GAYLORD ― As the fall season for MHSAA sports officially comes to a close with the final championship games, the postseason honors continue to roll in for area athletes for their efforts in 2022.

The volleyball players from Gaylord, St. Mary's and Johannesburg-Lewiston have been among the most highly decorated among the area's teams, with seven area volleyball players grabbing All-Region honors from the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association and eight earning All-Conference honors from the Ski Valley.

Last week, the honors continued to stack up as the All-Big North volleyball teams were announced, featuring the familiar senior duo of Gaylord's Alexis Kozlowski and Abby Radulski, making appearances on the second team and honorable mention lists respectively.

Kozlowski, recipient of Gaylord's own MVP award at the end of the season, received the top honors of the two as she made the second-team list at her outside hitter position. She finished atop the team's statistical leaders in digs (324) and aces (51) and second on the team in kills (279).

She put together arguably her best performance at the Boyne City Invitational, leading the team with 46 kills over seven matches en route to the tournament championship.

Meanwhile, Radulski earned All-BNC honorable mention honors as the Blue Devils' kill leader in her senior season. Also an outside hitter, she led the team with 330 kills on the season, making her the only Gaylord player to crack 300 kills. She also added 238 digs, 35 aces and 18 blocks throughout the season.

Her best stretch of games came in late September, earning back-to-back Gaylord Herald Times Player of the Week Nominations before winning the voting for Week 5. She earned her first nomination came in Week 4 thanks to her 37 kills, 29 digs, three blocks and six aces posted at the Traverse City Invite, while winning the award the next week thanks to her 30 kill, 25 dig week that put her over 200 kills at that point in the season.

Full Lists

First Team

Natalie Bourdo TC Central Junior Libero

Elyse Heffner TC Central Sophomore Middle Hitter

Audrey LaFaive TC West Junior Outside Hitter

Kate McCrary TC Central Senior Outside Hitter

Carissa Musta Cadillac Junior Middle

Jozz Seeley Cadillac Senior Outside

Second Team

Avery Dubey Alpena Junior Setter

Phoebe Humphrey TC Central Junior Middle Hitter

Makenzie Johns Cadillac Junior Outside

Brynn Jonker Petoskey Sophomore Middle

Alexis Kozlowski Gaylord Senior Outside Hitter

Katie Parker Petoskey Freshman Setter

Honorable Mention

Madeline Bildeaux TC West Sophomore Middle Blocker

Cassie Jenema Cadillac Sophomore Setter

Claire Miner TC West Junior Middle Blocker

Abby Radulski Gaylord Senior Outside Hitter

Lucille Tarachas Petoskey Junior Libero

Tiffany Tessmer Alpena Senior Middle Blocker

