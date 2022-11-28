ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers injures ribs in Packers’ loss to Eagles

By DAN GELSTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y17MA_0jPWSKbL00
1 of 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers kept bending, wincing, the Green Bay star and reigning NFL MVP openly in pain.

Rodgers was forced out by injuries in a loss to the Eagles.

He’s not ready to wave the white flag on the season.

“As long as we are mathematically alive, I’d like to be out there,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers sustained rib injuries late in the third quarter to go with a broken right thumb suffered weeks ago. He was forced to leave early in another Packers’ loss that all but eliminated them from playoff contention.

Rodgers was 11-of-16 passing for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Now, the question is will Rodgers miss much — if any — time?

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said it was too early to determine if Rodgers will be healthy enough to play Sunday against Chicago.

“We’ve got to have more conversation before we ever get into that,” LaFleur said. “As long as he’s able to go, I expect him to be out there.”

Rodgers, who turns 39 this week, said he was worried about a punctured lung as well. That scare turned out fine but Rodgers said he’ll need more tests on Monday to find out the severity of the rib injuries.

“The pain was tough,” he said. “I couldn’t really breathe or rotate my upper body.”

But he expected to play.

The Packers (4-8) have little to play for and could shut down Rodgers to take a closer look at backup Jordan Love, their 2020 first-round pick.

Love connected with Christian Watson on a 63-yard, catch-and-run touchdown that cut Philly’s lead to 37-30 in the fourth. He was 6-of-9 passing for 113 yards.

“I’m not shocked to be honest with you that he went out there and played well and showed great poise,” LaFleur said. “We see it on a daily basis in practice. People might not necessarily agree with that but I see it every day.”

The 2020 first-round pick from Utah State, Love has drawn much scrutiny ever since the Packers drafted him. He was only 6 of 9 for 73 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions in limited time this season.

Love made his first career start at Kansas City last year after Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 test and went 19 of 34 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Packers lost 13-7.

“In my mind, it is just go and make the most of it,” Love said. “Opportunities do not come around too often. You have to go make the most of it.”

Rodgers already played the last several weeks with a broken right thumb and appeared in pain during a drive in the third that led to a Packers field goal. Rodgers attempted only a few short throws and grimaced after he released the ball.

LaFleur said he was about to call a pass play in the third when it became obvious Rodgers could not really throw.

“So we kept going run after run after run,” he said.

Rodgers hurt his thumb Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. Although the Packers have listed Rodgers with a thumb injury ever since, the four-time MVP hadn’t said publicly until this week that it was broken.

Rodgers said his thumb “felt pretty good this week” and he has not yet discussed potential surgery.

The Packers were 4-6 in 2016 when Rodgers predicted the team would “run the table.” Sure enough, a victory at Philadelphia started an eight-game winning streak that sent the Packers to the NFC championship game, where they lost to Atlanta.

Not this week in Philly, not against Jalen Hurts and his 157 yards rushing — an Eagles record for a quarterback.

Rodgers said he’s still waiting until the offseason to make a decision on his future.

Rodgers hasn’t missed any games, but the injury has limited his practice time and he hasn’t approached the level he reached while earning MVP honors each of the last two seasons. That loss to the Giants started a 1-7 tailspin that has put the three-time defending NFC North champions’ playoff hopes in jeopardy.

“We have a five-game stretch, we need to win all five,” Rodgers said. “And we probably need some help.”

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Report: NFL Team Worried Stadium Will Be Empty On Christmas Day

The Rams have not been fun to watch, and it has the team worried. Four of the team's six final games will be nationally televised in standalone timeslots. One game, Week 17 against the Chargers, can be flexed. The Rams' Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos, however, can't be. The team fears a ...
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Referee Mistake On Sunday

How often have you seen a 12th player run onto the field during a live NFL play? And how often have you seen the player get away with it?. It was a first for us on Sunday. As pointed out on social media, a 12th Seahawks player appeared to run onto the field during a Derek Carr interception. The player went unnoticed.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heartwarming Robert Kraft move

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Virginia Cavaliers community after a former Virginia Cavaliers football player shot and killed three of the team’s current players. The shocking tragedy has led to the team canceling its game against Coastal Carolina as well as its rivalry showdown with the Virginia Tech Hokies as the players mourn the loss of their teammates, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made a grand gesture to aid them in that process.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon

A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Denver

Broncos-Chiefs Week 14 game moved from night game to afternoon

The start time of the Dec. 11 game between the Broncos and the Chiefs has been changed by the NFL. Instead of a Sunday Night Football matchup, the two AFC West opponents will now play in the afternoon in Denver, with a 2:05 p.m. kickoff. This will be the first of two meetings for Denver (3-8) against Kansas City, which currently has a 9-2 record. The Week 14 game takes place at Empower Field at Mile High and the Week 17 game at Arrowhead Stadium. Watch both games on CBS News Colorado.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Rodgers says he'd have open mind if Packers ask him to rest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers said he’d have an open mind if the Green Bay Packers get eliminated from playoff contention and team officials approach him about resting to allow more game reps for his backup, Jordan Love. He’s just hoping the Packers (4-8) make it a moot point by winning out. “I’d love to finish the season out, but I understand this is a business and there’s a lot of us kind of older guys who play a decent amount and they might want to see some younger guys play,” the four-time MVP said Wednesday. “Hopefully we don’t have to have that conversation. But if that conversation comes up, I’ll approach that with an open mind and without any bitterness or resentment.” Rodgers has played through a broken right thumb for Green Bay’s last seven games and left the Packers’ 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday with injured ribs. Rodgers, who turns 39 on Friday, has said he wants to keep playing as long as he’s able and the Packers remain in playoff contention.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is already uneasy before playing the Bears

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur saw his defense carved up by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday night and it immediately made him think about playing against Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields next weekend. Hurts rushed for 157 yards against the Packers. The Eagles rushed for 363...
GREEN BAY, WI
TODAY.com

Rob Gronkowski says he'd 'whoop' Eli Manning at pickleball

Eli Manning may have bested Rob Gronkowski in the Super Bowl, but Gronk says he’ll get him where it counts most: the pickleball court. The tight end, who retired for a second time after last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, told the 3rd hour of TODAY he’s been playing the fast-growing sport since hanging up his cleats.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
583K+
Post
622M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy