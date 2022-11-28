Read full article on original website
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That’s how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before a Nov. 22 employee meeting.
How LGBTQ+ friendly is West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While the state overall does not rank as especially LGBTQ+ friendly in a recent survey, several cities in West Virginia scored very high in a recent index. Seven West Virginia cities were surveyed by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in partnership with The Equality Federation,...
West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency to end January 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A State of Emergency in West Virginia that was first issued in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started in the United States will end on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a proclamation by Gov. Jim Justice. The proclamation, filed on Nov. 12, says a...
Giving Tuesday Donors Shower United Way of Southern West Virginia with Diapers
The agency's Diaper and Donation Drive brought out generous donors on Giving Tuesday, November 28, 2022, according to United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal. Giving Tuesday Donors Shower United Way of Southern …. The agency's Diaper and Donation Drive brought out generous donors on Giving Tuesday,...
Woman arrested in Beckley indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was seriously injured.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner considering running for governor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The current West Virginia Secretary of State, Republican Mac Warner, announced that he is “giving every consideration” to running for governor in 2024. Warner, who has served as Secretary of State since January 2017, sent a full statement to 12 News on Tuesday...
Delegate Moore Capito launches West Virginia governor bid, Secretary Warner considers run
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s tenure in the state’s top office reaching term limits, the 2024 West Virginia gubernatorial race is guaranteed to have new contenders vying for the job. This morning, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, West Virginia Delegate Moore Capito (R-Kanawha...
Potential AEP Rate Increase
President Biden approves West Virginia 2022 Summer …. FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia for severe weather during the summer of 2022. USPS reminds citizens of holiday shipping deadlines. The United States Postal Service is going through its peak holiday...
Fayette County man sentenced for possession of fentanyl and meth
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., a Fayette County man was sentenced for drug possession. According to court documents, Yoshua Tree Dewall, 25, of Mount Hope, was riding as a passenger in a car that was pulled over for defective equipment at 3:30 AM on October 2, 2021. When officers approached the car, they saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight.
