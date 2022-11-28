ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Abby: Couple’s marriage has become a partnership of convenience

DEAR ABBY: Although my husband and I are no longer in a romantic relationship, we are what I call “life partners.” After cancer left him impotent, he rejected any physical affection at all. I had an extramarital affair which lasted four years. My boyfriend passed away last year. I have no desire to be physically […] The post Dear Abby: Couple’s marriage has become a partnership of convenience appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
verywellfamily.com

How Much Should I Help My Child With Their Homework?

It's fairly normal for homework to be a task dreaded by most kids. But when you become a parent, you might find that you dread homework just as much as your children do! Simply getting kids to sit down and work can be a struggle, and fitting homework into a family’s busy schedule can also be challenging. Not only that, but it can be really hard to watch a child wrestle with the material.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com

Preparing for Twins: 7 Things You Should Do

Overwhelmed with preparing for twins? Make sure you cover these 7 areas, and you can be set on the right path (includes a checklist, too!). What if they come early? How can I carry TWO babies? Can I really do this?. My mind was swimming with thoughts of preparing for...
verywellfamily.com

How to Handle the Holidays if Your Family Doesn't Celebrate Christmas

It's no secret that Christmas is a popular holiday. In fact, it's celebrated by over 2 billion people in over 160 countries around the world. According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 93% of Americans reported that they celebrated Christmas that year. Commercialization of Christmas often begins before the weather changes, with tree lights sometimes hitting the shelves as early as August or September. By the time Halloween is over, ornaments and gift wrap are in full view, if they weren't already on display.
Upworthy

A guy and his friends shared their travel plans. The results perfectly explain the wealth gap.

This article originally appeared on 08.20.21 Sometimes you see something so mind-boggling you have to take a minute to digest what just happened in your brain. Be prepared to take that moment while watching these videos. Real estate investor and TikTok user Tom Cruz shared two videos explaining the spreadsheets he and his friends use to plan vacations and it's...well...something. Watch the first one:
intheknow.com

10 Secret Santa gifts under $25 you’ll wish you kept for yourself

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you already have a few Secret Santa...
intheknow.com

TikTok captures the hilarious way parents open snacks for their kids: ‘Gotta collect taxes’

This dad’s hilarious video parodying how parents open snacks for their kids has viewers in stitches. TikToker, performer, and parent Kenyatis Jones (@funnyent) has developed a large online following for his comedic videos. Recently, Jones shared a sketch where he parodies how parents open snacks for their kids, and viewers are in hysterics over the accuracy.

