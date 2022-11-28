ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Related
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Attorney General hires MMIP, human trafficking coordinators

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly two years after the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons was created, the Attorney General has hired two people to fill the positions. On Wednesday, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office announced that Allison Morrisette and Mary Beth Holzwarth had...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Court: Cop who shot Castile wrongly denied teaching license

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a state board must reconsider its rejection of a substitute teaching license for the former police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in 2016. Jeronimo Yanez applied to be a substitute teacher in 2020, but his application...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Birds dying as record-setting flu continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This strain of avian flu is intense, smart and sneaky. This strain of avian flu is infecting domestic poultry and wild birds at record-breaking levels despite that most domestic sites have installed stringent biosecurity since the last major bird flu outbreak in 2015. “That’s...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Name the snowplow contest returns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What goes with snow? A name for a state snowplow. The South Dakota Department of Transportation is sponsoring its annual name the snowplow contest. The public can give 12 of the SDDOT snowplows a name through the contest. Names can be submitted until Wednesday,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Department of Health awarded more than $13M from CDC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will receive more than $13 million to improve its health care workforce and infrastructure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding more than $3 billion to state and local jurisdictions across the country. The money will...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Iowa hospitals, clinics overflow with seasonal sickness

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO13) — Iowa hospitals and clinics are again filling up with long lines of waiting patients as the common cold, flu, RSV and more pass around the community – especially among children. Blank Children’s Hospital says it registered 165 child patients in a 24-hour period...
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

How do apps like TikTok gather your data?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Governor Kristi Noem signed an Executive Order yesterday banning the social media app TikTok for state government agencies, employees, and contractors using state devices. TikTok is known for its 30 second video clips, but the use of the app for those in government positions has...
KELOLAND TV

SD FFA receives funding from local business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota FFA received support from one local business. FFA has been growing in high schools across South Dakota — currently, there are 109 chapters in the state. This year, the organization was selected to receive a grant from the Scheels Giving...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Holiday Vacations Hawaii Three Island Holiday Tour

Ask anyone who’s been to Hawaii and they will no doubt tell you that the Hawaiian Islands are one of their all-time favorite destinations. There is something so special and beautiful about everything that it’s hard to put into words. But today, we’re going to try anyway! KELOLAND News’ Bridget Bennett joined us in the studio today because next spring she’s going to be part of a Holiday Vacation Three Island Hawaiian Getaway. And Holiday Vacations Destination Manager, Monica Love, joined us via zoom to hit some of the highlights of the tour for us.
HAWAII STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead

The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

