Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Attorney General hires MMIP, human trafficking coordinators
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly two years after the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons was created, the Attorney General has hired two people to fill the positions. On Wednesday, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office announced that Allison Morrisette and Mary Beth Holzwarth had...
KELOLAND TV
Deputy and Tribal Police team up for largest fentanyl bust in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Roberts County deputy sheriff and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribal police officer worked together to make the largest Fentanyl bust in South Dakota history. 3.4 pounds of fentanyl powder and just over 12 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills. “They observed a vehicle that had...
KELOLAND TV
Roberts County fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). According to the post, the officers seized around 16.462 pounds...
KELOLAND TV
Court: Cop who shot Castile wrongly denied teaching license
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a state board must reconsider its rejection of a substitute teaching license for the former police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in 2016. Jeronimo Yanez applied to be a substitute teacher in 2020, but his application...
KELOLAND TV
Birds dying as record-setting flu continues
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This strain of avian flu is intense, smart and sneaky. This strain of avian flu is infecting domestic poultry and wild birds at record-breaking levels despite that most domestic sites have installed stringent biosecurity since the last major bird flu outbreak in 2015. “That’s...
KELOLAND TV
Name the snowplow contest returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What goes with snow? A name for a state snowplow. The South Dakota Department of Transportation is sponsoring its annual name the snowplow contest. The public can give 12 of the SDDOT snowplows a name through the contest. Names can be submitted until Wednesday,...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Department of Health awarded more than $13M from CDC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will receive more than $13 million to improve its health care workforce and infrastructure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding more than $3 billion to state and local jurisdictions across the country. The money will...
KELOLAND TV
Iowa hospitals, clinics overflow with seasonal sickness
DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO13) — Iowa hospitals and clinics are again filling up with long lines of waiting patients as the common cold, flu, RSV and more pass around the community – especially among children. Blank Children’s Hospital says it registered 165 child patients in a 24-hour period...
KELOLAND TV
How do apps like TikTok gather your data?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Governor Kristi Noem signed an Executive Order yesterday banning the social media app TikTok for state government agencies, employees, and contractors using state devices. TikTok is known for its 30 second video clips, but the use of the app for those in government positions has...
KELOLAND TV
SD FFA receives funding from local business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota FFA received support from one local business. FFA has been growing in high schools across South Dakota — currently, there are 109 chapters in the state. This year, the organization was selected to receive a grant from the Scheels Giving...
KELOLAND TV
Holiday Vacations Hawaii Three Island Holiday Tour
Ask anyone who’s been to Hawaii and they will no doubt tell you that the Hawaiian Islands are one of their all-time favorite destinations. There is something so special and beautiful about everything that it’s hard to put into words. But today, we’re going to try anyway! KELOLAND News’ Bridget Bennett joined us in the studio today because next spring she’s going to be part of a Holiday Vacation Three Island Hawaiian Getaway. And Holiday Vacations Destination Manager, Monica Love, joined us via zoom to hit some of the highlights of the tour for us.
KELOLAND TV
Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead
The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
Comments / 0