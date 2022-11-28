12:11 AM: We don’t have full details but King County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a reported armed robbery at Little Caesar’s Pizza on 16th SW. According to an advisory broadcast on Seattle police radio, it happened around 9:30 pm. The getaway vehicle was described as a silver sedan. Apparently no injuries, as there’s no related medical callout. The bulletin suggested it might be related to a holdup earlier in Burien. We’ll be checking with KCSO in the morning.

