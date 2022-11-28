Read full article on original website
Christianity was not the same after the largest pandemic in history
Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
Sarah review – pungent story of self-destruction
Based on the 2015 semi-autobiographical novel The Sarah Book by Scott McClanahan, this is a modern all-American tragedy, spiralling in slow motion as a love story goes wrong. In West Virginia, Scott and Sarah fall for one another. But once Scott turns to alcohol, grows increasingly paranoid and tries to excite his mundane marriage with fights about “nothing and everything”, life in paradise starts to sour.
Who was Kim Philby? As his story is retold in A Spy Among Friends, how the public school boy turned KGB double agent
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It reads like a Graham Greene novel: the public-school-boy-turned-British-double-agent who used his privilege to leak vital information back to Moscow in the 1960s. But the story of Kim Philby, the British Intelligence Officer explosively unmasked as part of the Cambridge Spy Ring, is far from fictional.
What is the scariest episode of Cabinet of Curiosities? All the episodes ranked
What is the scariest episode of Cabinet of Curiosities? We reveal which episode is the most terrifying...
"Andor" reflects our ugly ambivalence, trafficking in antisemitic tropes while calling out fascism
While Star Wars may be set in a galaxy far, far away, it is and always has been an allegory for our world and its politics. 2016's "Rogue One" built on this by taking the mostly vague anti-authoritarianism of the prior films and bringing it down to earth. Suddenly we weren't watching a black-and-white struggle fought by elites with red and blue laser swords, but average people doing their best in terrible circumstances, in a world that looked an awful lot like our own.
Emancipation review – Will Smith flees slavery in fierce, sombre thriller
Whatever his current travails, Will Smith brings a movie-star presence to this brutally violent civil war drama, with a physical stillness and defiantly steady gaze. It is inspired by the true story of “Whipped Peter”, the escaped slave who in 1863, having enlisted at a Union military camp in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, showed his horrendously scarred back to two civilian photographers there, shockingly disfigured with a lattice of raised welts and whip marks. The resulting photograph became an iconic abolitionist image: evidence of the savagery and Peter’s own heroic dignity and calm.
The Borrowers review – less a wild adventure more an escape from trauma
When Suella Braverman talked about an “invasion” of immigrants, she was using the language of othering. The word is only one step away from “infestation”: the idea that some alien force is taking over. That is pretty much how the humans think of the Borrowers in...
In Fanatic Heart, Tom Keneally revisits the tumultuous life of an Irish rebel
As a child, I would visit the old house at the centre of family life and often there would be a conversation running thus: “Have I told you about Clarrie Dobbs?” (or others of such names). “Yes, Grandpa, many times.” “Ah, he was a terrible bloke that Clarrie. When he was out well-sinking …” Some stories just don’t let you go. And as you get older, the urge to get them all heard grows stronger. Tom Keneally has regularly stored away curious details and colourful characters from history, sometimes waiting until he found the form best suited to his dramatising of them, occasionally repeating...
The big picture: Bruno Barbey captures life on the road in 1960s Palermo
The Magnum photographer’s image of a family in Sicily recalls Fellini and Visconti in its romantic depiction of everyday Italian life. Bruno Barbey chanced upon this family defying gravity on their dad’s scooter in Palermo in 1963. The French-Moroccan photographer had been travelling in Italy for a couple of years by then, restless for exactly this kind of image, with its seductive mix of humour and authenticity. Has there ever been a better articulation of contrasting roles in the patriarchal family? Father sitting comfortably in his jacket and cap and smiling for the camera, while behind him his possibly pregnant wife sees trouble ahead, as she and their three kids and their big checked bag compete for precarious discomfort.
Unexpected and Compelling Biblical Retellings
Growing up going to a religious day school, by the time school let out, the last thing I wanted to do was anything religious. This included reading anything religious. Even as an adult, I wouldn’t exactly pick up the Bible for fun reading. And for those who do, more power to you, it just isn’t my thing, but I know many people find solace in it, as well as friendship and community in Bible groups.
"The Last Unicorn" at 40 is a poignant prophecy and reflection of today's eco-grief
World leaders are wrapping up their discussions on the fate of the climate at the COP27 conference in Egypt. Outside the hall, protestors are rattling the doors, railing at resolutions too meager to keep warming temperatures under 1.5°C. Newspapers are reporting that wildlife populations have plummeted by 69% since 1970. And I am sitting in my pajamas, filled with impotent worry, watching an animated movie to soothe my anxieties about our fragile place in this world.
The Invisible Death: Out of the Hangman's Hands
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, October, 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Invisible Death, Chapter I: Out of the Hangman's Hands. Far overhead a luminous shape appeared. The Invisible Death. A COMPLETE NOVELETTE.
