ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston

HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒Polar Express in Galveston: An honest Mom’s review 🚂

GALVESTON, Texas – In “It’s a Wonderful Life,” George Bailey, as portrayed by Jimmy Stewart, identifies the three most exciting sounds in the world as anchor chains, plane motors and train whistles. At the Galveston Railroad Museum located at the end of The Strand in Galveston, families can hop on a magical train to the North Pole. And yes, the train whistle on the Santa Fe F-Unit Warbonnet historic engine means you’re in for an exciting time!
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Disturbing new allegations: Ex-Fort Bend County ISD teacher accused again of animal torture while out on bond; 2 kittens found with broken bones, teeth

HOUSTON – Graham William Reid is now a familiar name and face when it comes to cat torture allegations in the Houston area -- now in two counties. KPRC 2 reported on the incredibly graphic details of the accusations aimed against Reid in 2021, and now, he’s charged again -- all while out on bond in the gruesome Fort Bend County case.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

ALL EYES ON 10: Katy’s Koger playing for number on jersey

The undefeated Katy Tigers are three wins away from claiming yet another UIL State Title. After rolling past Fort Bend Clements (59-0), Memorial (62-21), and Summer Creek (35-7), the Tigers have advanced to the Regional Finals. Leading the charge for Katy is senior QB Caleb Koger. Koger has been the...
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy