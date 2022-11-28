Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
Trae Tha Truth host Houston’s inaugural, city-wide Special Needs family day
HOUSTON – On Saturday, Trae the Truth hosted Houston’s First Annual City-Wide “Special Needs” Family Day. The event was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mayor Turner also attended the event and showed his support. “I’m proud to proclaim this day, Dec. 3, 2022,...
🔒Welcome to KPRC 2: These are anchors, reporters who joined Houston’s home for news in 2022
HOUSTON – These are the anchors and reporters who joined Houston’s home for news in 2022. KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda returned to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti. Read more. Anchor Daniella Guzman. Houston’s own Daniella Guzman returned to the Bayou City in...
Houston Newsmakers: Animal shelter crisis - Texas leads the country in animal shelter deaths
Host Khambrel Marshall speaks to two representatives from City of Houston BARC and Houston Humane Society to address the overcrowding crisis at animal shelters. Two Houston-area groups are putting focus on mental health first at schools and for Black men. Seeking solutions for crowded shelters. There is not one day...
Who are the suspects charged in tragic case of Migos rapper Takeoff? Social media users sound off
HOUSTON – Houston police announced Friday that charges have been filed against a 33-year-old man in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. Videos that circulated online after the fatal shooting had social media users zeroing in on a man...
‘The World’s Greatest Gift Wrap Artist’ Alton Dulaney shares tips to gift wrap like a pro
HOUSTON – Sometimes the hardest part about giving a holiday gift isn’t actually choosing the item, but wrapping it!. That’s why Houston Life brought in the pros to help us all learn a tip or two when it comes to making your gifts look their best. Alton...
Affordable Family Fun: Italian Water Circus visits Katy; Tickets start at $10
HOUSTON – The weekend is here and if you are looking for an affordable outing the whole family will love, KPRC 2 is here to help. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda went inside Cirque Italia, a water circus of performances under the big top, right in our backyard. Aerial...
State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston
HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
Fun facts about all of the traditional holiday decorations set up at Highland Village
HOUSTON – If you think your house is hard to decorate for the holidays, wait until you hear what goes into the decorations at Highland Village!. Derrick Shore chatted with Lauren Leal all about how many lights, how much glitter, and how long it takes to put this beautiful display up for the holidays each year.
Docs: Man charged with murder of Migos rapper ‘Takeoff’ obtained expedited passport, Mexican itinerary shortly after shooting
HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Friday that they’ve made arrests in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed outside a downtown Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder. Police...
🔒Polar Express in Galveston: An honest Mom’s review 🚂
GALVESTON, Texas – In “It’s a Wonderful Life,” George Bailey, as portrayed by Jimmy Stewart, identifies the three most exciting sounds in the world as anchor chains, plane motors and train whistles. At the Galveston Railroad Museum located at the end of The Strand in Galveston, families can hop on a magical train to the North Pole. And yes, the train whistle on the Santa Fe F-Unit Warbonnet historic engine means you’re in for an exciting time!
Mother frustrated with Conroe ISD says her son with autism is being set up to fail
CONROE, Texas – People have been moving to Texas from all over the country, and the Kirch family is no exception. They decided to relocate to the Houston area to give their three young boys a better quality of life. But now Peggy-Lynn Kirch says she is second-guessing their choice.
Domestic violence during the holidays: Houston Area Women’s Center offers resources
HOUSTON – This time of the year can be a dangerous one. According to Emilee Whitehurst, CEO of Houston Area Women’s Center, there appears to be a “pattern of escalation” in relational violence around the holidays. On Thursday morning, a woman was fatally shot at an...
Disturbing new allegations: Ex-Fort Bend County ISD teacher accused again of animal torture while out on bond; 2 kittens found with broken bones, teeth
HOUSTON – Graham William Reid is now a familiar name and face when it comes to cat torture allegations in the Houston area -- now in two counties. KPRC 2 reported on the incredibly graphic details of the accusations aimed against Reid in 2021, and now, he’s charged again -- all while out on bond in the gruesome Fort Bend County case.
‘Cherish your loved ones’ | Mother of 2 killed in west Houston post office crash identified
HOUSTON – A 58-year-old mother of two going to the post office to mail a package to one of her daughters at college was killed Wednesday when a driver slammed into the United States Postal Service building in the 2900 block of Rogerdale Road. Karen Keagan is being remembered...
Operations temporarily suspended at west Houston post office where deadly crash occurred
HOUSTON – The United States Post Office has temporarily suspended services at the USPS building in west Houston where a deadly crash occurred, according to the agency. Retail services at the Debora Sue Schatz Post Office, located at 2909 Rogerdale Rd., have ceased due to damages sustained in a vehicle accident on Thursday.
For your health: Understanding heartburn signs, symptoms and treatments
HOUSTON – From Thanksgiving feasts to holiday parties and events, it’s easy to overindulge during the busy holiday season. But if feeling bad after eating certain foods is becoming the norm for you – there is something you can do to find relief. First, you need to...
ALL EYES ON 10: Katy’s Koger playing for number on jersey
The undefeated Katy Tigers are three wins away from claiming yet another UIL State Title. After rolling past Fort Bend Clements (59-0), Memorial (62-21), and Summer Creek (35-7), the Tigers have advanced to the Regional Finals. Leading the charge for Katy is senior QB Caleb Koger. Koger has been the...
Search underway after woman with dementia reportedly went missing in SE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department are searching for a 61-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing. According to HPD, Carolyn McAllister was last seen leaving the 2600 block of Murworth Drive in Houston on Nov. 30. Officials say her direction of travel at the time...
Search underway after 4 barn animals fatally attacked by pack of stray dogs near Aldine ISD, district says
HOUSTON – The community in the Aldine area is being asked to remain vigilant after several barn animals were fatally attacked by a pack of stray dogs Wednesday morning, according to Harris County Public Health. Harris County Pets responded to a report by the Aldine Independent School District Police...
BARC to host Bissell Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ holiday adoption event until Dec. 11
HOUSTON – Tis the season for giving, and it’s also a great time for giving a pet a new forever home. The City of Houston BARC is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation to help find homes for pets during the annual “Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope” adoption event.
