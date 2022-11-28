Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard 'Was Wealthy And Could Have Risked His Money, But...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded to a Twitter post that played down his role in the automaker's early years. What Happened: Musk's reaction was in response to a post by @SamTwits who said that a post shared on Twitter was "misleading." The original post by YouTuber Jake Broe...
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests
HONG KONG — (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started...
Putin Criticizes US Monopoly, Calls For Russian Blockchain-Based International Payment System
Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the International AI Journey Conference in Moscow, criticized Western sanctions and urged for a system "independent of external interference." What Happened: Putin called for an independent and blockchain-based settlement network as he criticized the U.S. and its allies’ monopoly in global financial payment systems.
Why Is Netflix Stock Down So Much From Its Peak? CEO Reed Hastings Has A Scary Thought
Reed Hastings, co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix Inc NFLX, provided thoughts on a wide range of topics Wednesday afternoon at the DealBook Summit. He even touched on why the streaming company's stock is down so much from its peak. What To Know: The stock slump has to do with investors...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Invites Elon Musk To See Damage Done By Putin: 'After That, You Will Tell Us How To End This War'
"Life was maintained," the president said, thanking the deployment of Musk's Starlink satellite communications system. However, he added that after some time, "Elon began to change his opinion, and we began to hear all kinds of appeals," pointing towards Musk's peace plan — for which the billionaire drew massive flak on social media, including from a Ukrainian diplomat who told him to "F**k off."
Why Binance, Coinbase, And Kraken Have Been Ordered To Disclose Users Data By UK Court
A London High Court has ordered six cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Luno, and Kraken to disclose users' data as part of a hacking investigation to trace $10.7 million stolen from an undisclosed UK-based exchange in 2020. Two of the six exchanges in question were unidentified, the...
Does Defeat Mean Death For Putin? 'If You Fail, You Will Be Killed,' Says Palantir CEO Alex Karp
Palantir CEO Alex Karp says Putin has underestimated his enemies. Now the Russian President is backed into a corner "where the corner is: if you fail, you will be killed." In a rare address to the nation in September, Russian President Vladamir Putin made it clear he wouldn't hold back from using nuclear weapons in defense of Russia.
Can AI Beat Humans In Understanding Language? Tencent And Alibaba's AI Models Can
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY artificial intelligence (AI) models understand the Chinese language better than humans, a study suggested. The two rival models have achieved record-high scores on the Chinese Language Understanding Evaluation (CLUE) benchmark, SCMP reports. Tencent's "Hunyuan AI model" came first with a...
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Xzibit On Cannabis Branding And Emerging East Coast Markets, 'It's Not Like Alcohol'
Article by Nicolás José Rodríguez. Interview by Javier Hasse. Xzibit, acclaimed rapper, actor, television presenter, and cannabis entrepreneur stopped by MJBiz Conference and talked to Benzinga exclusively about Napalm Brands, his cannabis company, and his future plans in the cannabis space. Cultural Branding And Community-Building. "X" explained...
