The Dodgers had a historic regular season in 2022, winning a franchise-record 111 games and capturing the National League West title for the ninth time in 10 seasons. All that success didn’t end up mattering in the postseason, however, as the Dodgers were bounced by the Padres in just four games in the NL Division Series. Now president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes will be tasked with building a team that not only maintains that level of dominance over six months, but also can continue that success in the postseason, something that has been a problem for Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO