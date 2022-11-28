Read full article on original website
Are Yankees close to re-signing Judge?
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. By all accounts, Aaron Judge has enjoyed the free-agent process thus far, fielding a substantial offer from the Yankees before boarding a flight to field interest from the West Coast. Sales pitches can be fun, but in making his decision, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player has voiced one concern above all.
Here are the best free agents at each position
Looking to add a slugger? Aaron Judge is available. A frontline starter? Jacob deGrom can be had for the right price. Maybe a shortstop is atop your wish list? Trea Turner leads another talented crop. No matter what your team is seeking, there are attractive options available on the free-agent market.
Mariners' agenda for Winter Meetings after early moves
SEATTLE -- President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, general manager Justin Hollander and the rest of the Mariners’ front-office contingent will head to San Diego next week for the first in-person Winter Meetings since 2019, potentially addressing the rest of Seattle’s offseason checklist. The most prominent offseason event...
4 ways Red Sox can answer shortstop question this offseason
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne's Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In Boston, it is the question that has hovered over the entire offseason: Will Xander Bogaerts return to the Red Sox?. With MLB...
Billy Eppler won't wait for Jacob deGrom resolution before getting active in free agency
Eppler, speaking on a Zoom to re-introduce Edwin Diaz, says waiting on deGrom’s decision isn’t going to preclude the Mets from looking into, and maybe acting, on other opportunities.
These 8 clubs have prospect crop to swing big deals
Like most of us, baseball teams have holiday shopping on their mind in December. The Winter Meetings begin Sunday in San Diego and while there, clubs will make trades and also lay the groundwork for more deals later in the month. While teams value the talent and cost control of...
Not done yet: Busy Angels seek more at Winter Meetings
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been busy early this offseason, but they will look to make more progress in improving their roster with the annual Winter Meetings coming up Sunday through Wednesday in San Diego. The Angels signed lefty Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal worth $39 million, and traded...
Here's where the Rays stand ahead of Winter Meetings
ST. PETERSBURG -- The last time MLB’s Winter Meetings were held in person, Randy Arozarena was still a St. Louis Cardinal, Shane McClanahan had just reached Double-A and Wander Franco was an 18-year-old in High-A ball. Yeah, it’s been a while. Baseball’s marquee offseason event will return next...
Hahn, on Abreu: 'It's a shock to the system'
CHICAGO -- White Sox general manager Rick Hahn wouldn’t get into the specific contractual offer made by the team to José Abreu, the White Sox leader and a staple for the past nine years who joined the Astros on Monday night via a three-year deal. But on Tuesday,...
Abreu already proving a good fit in Astros clubhouse
HOUSTON -- How much of a fit could slugger José Abreu be in the Astros' clubhouse? Owner Jim Crane said Tuesday morning that Abreu pulled out his phone during a meeting Monday night and had the stored phone numbers of the entire team at his fingertips. “I guess he...
What will the 'win now' Marlins target at the Winter Meetings?
MIAMI -- The message from new manager Skip Schumaker is clear: The Marlins are in "win now" mode. While Miami's talented and club-controlled rotation is the envy of nearly every organization, the lineup hasn't been able to back it up. In 2022 the starting staff compiled the eighth-lowest ERA in the Majors, but the offense scored the third-fewest runs. Providing the pitchers with support will be the primary goal when Schumaker, general manager Kim Ng and the rest of the Marlins' contingent arrive in San Diego for next week's Winter Meetings.
What's in store for Cubs at Winter Meetings?
CHICAGO – While discussing the state of the Cubs' roster last month, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer described what he called a "holy grail" position for a ballclub. That is when there are only a few targeted needs in the offseason, with younger homegrown players locking down other positions.
Sox primed to move, shake at Winter Meetings
CHICAGO -- The biggest White Sox offseason news to date as the Winter Meetings in San Diego approach this Sunday is more about who left the team as opposed to who was brought on to the roster. That statement is meant as no offense to right-hander Mike Clevinger, who reportedly...
Fans storm field after Acuña wows crowd
Ronald Acuña Jr. put on a show alongside a handful of fellow Major Leaguers on Monday night in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League Home Run Derby at Estadio Universitario de Caracas. Acuña, who participated in the T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2022, hit the winning homer...
Rangers could be major players at Winter Meetings
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers figure to be one of the most active clubs on both the trade and free agent markets this offseason, and MLB’s annual Winter Meetings could be the perfect time for deals to be made. Texas has made a couple moves already, as Bruce Bochy’s big...
Will Harris explore previous options at Meetings?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. General managers don’t get do-overs. Dave Dombrowski can’t go back a decade and do anything different about the Tigers’ handling of Max Scherzer’s contract situation before he became a free agent and signed with the Nationals. There’s no five-year return policy on the prospects the Tigers received in the Justin Verlander trade.
With few needs, Braves keep options open for Winter Meetings
ATLANTA -- Dansby Swanson might need to wait a little longer to learn where he might play next year. But his name will be mentioned quite frequently as the baseball world attempts to get a better feel for the Braves’ plans during this year’s Winter Meetings, which open Sunday in San Diego.
Will Dodgers be big spenders at Winter Meetings?
The Dodgers had a historic regular season in 2022, winning a franchise-record 111 games and capturing the National League West title for the ninth time in 10 seasons. All that success didn’t end up mattering in the postseason, however, as the Dodgers were bounced by the Padres in just four games in the NL Division Series. Now president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes will be tasked with building a team that not only maintains that level of dominance over six months, but also can continue that success in the postseason, something that has been a problem for Los Angeles.
How Nats may approach new Draft lottery
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the Nationals head to the Winter Meetings next week in San Diego, there will be more on their agenda than free agency, potential trades and the Rule 5 Draft.
Newest Angel excited for starting RF job
This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. For Hunter Renfroe, last week’s trade to the Angels wasn’t exactly a surprise. Renfroe knew the Brewers were likely to move him,...
